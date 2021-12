Popular streamer HasanAbi has been suspended from Twitch for a week, which he claims was due to him using the word 'cracker' on-stream. He was slapped with the ban shortly after ending his stream on December 13, during which he had debated a viewer on the use of the word to describe white people. The conversation was a continuation of an earlier stream, in which he defended its use.

