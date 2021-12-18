Avalanche eyes 60% rally as AVAX price breaks out of bull flag

Arweave price analysis is bullish today. Support for AR is present at $48. A crucial resistance of $53.4 is under test. The Arweave price analysis is bullish for today as an increase in price has been detected today as well. The AR/USD rallied high from $51.8 to $54 at the start of the trading session, but as $53.4 is a crucial resistance level set by bears on 18th November and then again on 3rd December, so the price reverted back towards the $53 range. Overall, AR is bullish after finding the support floor at the $36 level following a downtrend for the last month. The coin has performed marvelously over the last five days as the most recent trend line is upwards, which is very rare in the prevailing bearish market these days.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO