Avalanche eyes 60% rally as AVAX price breaks out of bull flag

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvalanche eyes 60% rally as AVAX price breaks out of bull flag. Welcome to the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s decentralized finance newsletter. As the market attempted to recover...

www.investing.com

cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink price analysis: LINK eyes 35% rally as buyer momentum kicks in

Chainlink price went up more than 5 percent over the past 24 hours. Trading volume decreased by 24 percent as buyer momentum kicked in. Price could go as high as 35 percent up to $28 over Christmas period. Chainlink price analysis shows price forming a strong upturn with potential for...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Where to buy Avalanche (AVAX) to take advantage of the current Bull Run

Avalanche (AVAX) is currently trading at around $123.49. It has risen by about 4.36% in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on the best places to buy the AVAX coin. Avalanche (AVAX) has been on a very strong bull run since December 13 after it bounced back from the pullback that lasted from mid-November till last Monday, (December 13).
STOCKS
Benzinga

AMD Preparing To Break Out Of A Bullish Flag Pattern: Technical Analysis

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are trading higher Tuesday in sympathy with Micron Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) after Micron reported better-than-expected financial results and reported revenue guidance above estimates. The overall market is rebounding after slumping on Monday. AMD was up 5.74% at $143.60 at time of publication. AMD Daily...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye the 1.33 figure

As illustrated, the price is not giving any signals from a daily perspective, trapped in a range of consolidation. The weekly chart shows that there is a firm area of support at this juncture. Therefore, it is typical that the price will struggle to breakout to the downside before enough supply has been allocated in the market.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears are moving in, eye a break of 128.10

From this hourly perspective, we can see that the price is struggling at a meanwhile resistance and given the temperament of the market, that is to say consolidative with a risk-off tone, the bias is to the downside. A break of the current trendline opens risk to test the prior hourly support near 127.90. If this were to give, then the daily support will be vulnerable near to 127.50.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers eye 75.65 on breaking 10-DMA, monthly support

USD/INR remains pressured around one-week low after breaking short-term key supports. Receding bullish bias of MACD also favors sellers to aim for tops marked in April, October. USD/INR holds lower grounds near 75.75 during early Tuesday, after breaking the 10-DMA and an ascending support line from late November the previous...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Avalanche Price analysis:- the price has hit resistance. The bulls are trying their best to break it but will they succeed?

Long term View:- In the daily chart time analysis, the price broke the 20MA, and bears took the price down, but the bulls made interference, and the bulls took the price above, and the price broke the 20MA and 50MA. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the price will go up or the bears will take the price down to the support.
MARKETS
investing.com

Bitcoin 'death cross' that pushed BTC price to $28.8K reappears

A technical sell signal is about to appear on the Bitcoin (BTC) daily chart. On Dec. 18, the BTC price will experience a death cross, a market indicator that occurs when a short-term moving average slips below a long-term moving average. In this case, Bitcoin's 20-day exponential moving average (20-day EMA) will close below its 200-day exponential moving average (200-day EMA).
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Arweave price analysis: AR breaks at $53 as bulls mark 9 percent gain overnight

Arweave price analysis is bullish today. Support for AR is present at $48. A crucial resistance of $53.4 is under test. The Arweave price analysis is bullish for today as an increase in price has been detected today as well. The AR/USD rallied high from $51.8 to $54 at the start of the trading session, but as $53.4 is a crucial resistance level set by bears on 18th November and then again on 3rd December, so the price reverted back towards the $53 range. Overall, AR is bullish after finding the support floor at the $36 level following a downtrend for the last month. The coin has performed marvelously over the last five days as the most recent trend line is upwards, which is very rare in the prevailing bearish market these days.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano price analysis: ADA climbs to $1.25 as bulls eye $1.30 resistance next

Cardano price analysis suggests upwards movements across the short-term charts. The Cardano price analysis shows that after falling to the $1.200 mark the buyers were able to find a strong support level to stop the bearish activity. Since then, the bulls have initiated a rally that has caused the price action to recover the $1.250 mark.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

WTI Price Analysis: Bulls seek clear break of $72.00

WTI remains mildly bid, seesaws around five-week-old resistance line. Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond 100-SMA keeps buyers hopeful. 200-SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level will lure the bulls past $72.00. WTI bulls attack a short-term key resistance around $71.90, up 0.10% intraday, during early Friday. The black pierced the stated hurdle...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Flow Price Bulls Eyes on $30 Mark, CMP Near Support Zone?

Flow price at the monthly chart is trading near the primary support zone and continuously trading under the bearish momentum. The coin is currently trading below its all vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day, with average volume activity. The pair of FLOW/BTC is trading negative with an...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Avalanche price analysis: Piercing candlestick pattern on the AVAX chart can be a sign of a reversal

Piercing pattern followed by bullish marubozu on the daily chart. Breakout possibility from descending triangle. AVAX has formed a descending triangle on the daily charts and is headed for a possible breakout after the formation of the piercing pattern followed by a strong bullish marubozu candle. The support level at $ 77.15 is a key support level for the coin. It tested this support level successfully and is headed for a bullish run. The RSI also indicates that the coin is not overbought and traders could express interest going by the technicals. There is strong resistance for the coin at the level of $ 140. The coin fell by close to 50% from its peak of $ 140+.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin bulls pre-positioned for BTC price to break $50,000

Bitcoin price breaks out of the black descending trend line. BTC price is squeezed against $48,760, with a bullish breakout set to unfold. As the RSI is still below 50, there is plenty of room for the uptrend to continue without any large profit-taking. Bitcoin (BTC) price sees investors pre-empting...
CURRENCIES
insidebitcoins.com

Avalanche Price at $91.65 after 18.6% gains – How to buy AVAX

The Avalanche network has been recording major gains in terms of adoption. Due to the growing on-chain activity on the network, the AVAX token has made notable gains. AVAX is currently one of the leading gainers in the cryptocurrency market. AVAX is trading at $91.65 at the time of writing...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Solana price eyes 20% upswing as SOL bulls secures solid foothold

Solana price is preparing for a 20% ascent as the token recovers from its swing low at $147. SOL will discover resistance at the middle boundary of the governing technical pattern at $212. Slicing above the 50-day SMA will see Solana target its all-time high at $261. Solana price appears...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Stablecoin USDC launching on Avalanche, has this impact on AVAX’s price

Avalanche’s price witnessed a pretty decent rally during 2021 with over 3000% price appreciation over the year. In fact, in the first half of November itself, Avalanche witnessed a 130% pump from $62 to the ATH of $147. Post that, however, the 12th ranked alt has spent more time consolidating or correcting.
STOCKS
investing.com

Look out below! Analysts eye $40K Bitcoin price after today’s dip to $45.7K

On Dec. 13, Bitcoin’s short-term outlook worsened after the price fell to an intra-day low at $45,672, a far cry from the weekend’s promising rally above the $50,000 level. With the year nearly complete, and all-time highs nearly 33% away, traders are most likely readjusting their expectations and...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Cardano price analysis:- The price is near the colossal demand zone, and the bears are winning. Will they break it, or bulls are going to interfere?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, the price is near a demand zone as the bears are trying their best to break the support but are failing as the bulls are not letting the bears break it, so let’s have a look at the technical analysis to see if the price will break the support or will head towards the resistance?
CURRENCIES

