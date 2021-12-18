ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Transformation and outcome of nodular lymphocyte predominant Hodgkin lymphoma: a Finnish Nationwide population-based study

By Ilja Kalashnikov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNodular lymphocyte predominant Hodgkin lymphoma (NLPHL) is a rare B-cell malignancy associated with excellent survival. However, some patients experience histological transformation into aggressive large B-cell lymphoma. Population-based data on transformation in patients with NLPHL is limited. We conducted a nationwide population-based study to estimate the risk of transformation and relative survival...

Related
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence based automatic quantification of epicardial adipose tissue suitable for large scale population studies

To develop a fully automatic model capable of reliably quantifying epicardial adipose tissue (EAT) volumes and attenuation in large scale population studies to investigate their relation to markers of cardiometabolic risk. Non-contrast cardiac CT images from the SCAPIS study were used to train and test a convolutional neural network based model to quantify EAT by: segmenting the pericardium, suppressing noise-induced artifacts in the heart chambers, and, if image sets were incomplete, imputing missing EAT volumes. The model achieved a mean Dice coefficient of 0.90 when tested against expert manual segmentations on 25 image sets. Tested on 1400 image sets, the model successfully segmented 99.4% of the cases. Automatic imputation of missing EAT volumes had an error of less than 3.1% with up to 20% of the slices in image sets missing. The most important predictors of EAT volumes were weight and waist, while EAT attenuation was predicted mainly by EAT volume. A model with excellent performance, capable of fully automatic handling of the most common challenges in large scale EAT quantification has been developed. In studies of the importance of EAT in disease development, the strong co-variation with anthropometric measures needs to be carefully considered.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between chemotherapy and prognostic factors of survival in hepatocellular carcinoma: a SEER population-based cohort study

Hepatectomy and transplantation are the main surgical therapies for HCC patients, and radiotherapy or chemotherapy is often used as adjuvant treatment. Researches have evaluated the independent predictors of HCC, but evidence for factors predicting the efficacy of chemotherapy is rare. Patients diagnosed with HCC between 2010 and 2015 from the SEER database were included and randomly divided into non-chemotherapy and chemotherapy groups. The predictors of CSS and OS were analyzed with the Cox proportional-hazards regression model and Fine and Gray's competing risk model. Although there was no significant difference in survival analysis between the chemotherapy and non-chemotherapy groups, the cumulative cancer-specific mortality of most HCC patients was decreased in theÂ chemotherapy group. AJCC stage, tumor size, grade, surgery and radiotherapy were predictors of OS and CSS in theÂ non-chemotherapy group, while AJCC stage, tumor size, AFP, grade and surgery in theÂ chemotherapy group. Surgery combined with chemotherapy was applicable to all AJCC stage patients. Surgery was the major treatment option for patients in AJCC I and AJCC II stage, and chemotherapy in AJCC III and AJCC IV stage. In conclusion, the study provided population-based estimates of the prognostic factors in HCC patients with or without chemotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association of dyslipidemia, diabetes and metabolic syndrome with serum ferritin levels: a middle eastern population-based cross-sectional study

Elevated serum ferritin (SFer) levels are implicated in many energy metabolism abnormalities. The association between SFer levels and metabolic disorders has not been studied in Middle Eastern populations. We aimed at exploring the association between SFer levels and serum lipids, diabetes determinants, and metabolic syndrome in a sample of Qatari adults. This study used biochemical parameters obtained from 1928 participants from the Qatar Biobank cohort. We utilized adjusted multivariable logistic regression analysis to estimate the odds ratios (ORs) for dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes, the homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR), and metabolic syndrome (MetS) according to sex-specific SFer quartiles (Q1 to Q4). Results revealed that the ORs for dyslipidemia increased progressively and significantly across the SFer quartiles, up to two folds in Q4 for women (OR 2.47 (1.68"“3.62)) and men (OR 2.24 (1.41"“3.55)) versus Q1 (OR:1). Exclusively in women, the ORs for IR (HOMA-IR"‰>"‰3.58) increased significantly in Q4 (OR 1.79 (1.19"“2.70)) versus OR 1 in Q1 as did the ORs for diabetes (OR: 2.03 (1.15"“3.57) in Q4 versus OR 1 in Q1). We observed the same result when we pooled the participants with prediabetes and diabetes in one group. The OR for MetS also increased significantly across the Sfer Quartiles from OR: 1 in Q1 to 1.92 (1.06"“3.02) in Q4 for women and to 2.07 (1.08"“3.98) in Q4 in men. Our results suggest the elevated Sfer levels as a potential risk biomarker for dyslipidemia and MetS in adult Qatari men and women, and diabetes and IR in women only.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
hngn.com

Scientists Discover Alarming COVID-19 Super Variant; Virus Could be More Jab-Resistant, Transmissible Than Any Version

Scientists have raised the alarm about a new "worst-ever" super-mutant COVID-19 variant that would reduce vaccination effectiveness by at least 40%. Experts previously detailed how the B.1.1.529 variation contains around 30 mutations, the most ever observed in a variant and twice as many as Delta, implying that it might be more jab-resistant and transmissible than any previous form.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indolent Lymphoma#B Cell Lymphoma#Cohort Study#Cancer Research#Finnish#Nlphl#Ci#Introduction Worldwide#Nordic
geneticliteracyproject.org

Japan’s Delta COVID wave came to an abrupt end, raising prickly possibility of population-based genetic differences in disease susceptibility

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Why did Japan’s fifth and biggest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, driven by the supercontagious delta variant, suddenly come to an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Special issues related to the diagnosis and management of acquired aplastic anemia in countries with restricted resources, a report on behalf of the Eastern Mediterranean Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EMBMT) Group and Severe Aplastic Anemia Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (SAAWP of EBMT)

On behalf of the Eastern Mediterranean Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EMBMT) Group &. Severe Aplastic Anemia Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (SAAWP of EBMT) In the original version of this article, the given and family names of Amir Ali Hamidieh were incorrectly structured. The...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Educating primary healthcare providers about kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease is a major public health problem that is associated with excessive morbidity, mortality and healthcare costs. However, limited clinician awareness of chronic kidney disease is universally identified as a key barrier to care. A concerted effort is urgently needed to address the knowledge gaps of primary care providers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transformation of organic micropollutants along hyporheic flow in bedforms of river-simulating flumes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91519-2, published online 22 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 11, which was incorrectly given as 'Julius KÃ¼hn Institute "“ Federal Research Centre for Cultivated Plants, Institute for Breeding Research on Agricultural Crops, Berlin, Germany'. The correct affiliation is listed below.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Correction: Cancer-associated fibroblast senescence and its relation with tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes and PD-L1 expressions in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. There was a misalignment in Fig. 1. In addition, TableÂ 1 is incorrect. The authors apologize for the oversight. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Chuan Lan, Yuki Kitano. Department of Gastroenterological Surgery, Graduate School...
WORLD
Nature.com

Author Correction: Combining DNMT and HDAC6 inhibitors increases anti-tumor immune signaling and decreases tumor burden in ovarian cancer

S.M., A.S., M.L.-A., A.V., and K.B.C. designed the experiments. S.M., A.S., S.G., M.H., P.T.A., S.C., E.P., K.R., N.D., and A.Y. performed experiments. J.L. and W.Z. provided cisplatin-resistant cell lines IGROV-1 CR and SKOV3 CR. S.M., A.S., S.G., A.V., and K.B.C. wrote, edited, and revised the manuscript. The original Article and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A superconductor free of quasiparticles for seconds

Superconducting devices, based on the Cooper pairing of electrons, play an important role in existing and emergent technologies, ranging from radiation detectors1,2 to quantum computers3. Their performance is limited by spurious quasiparticle excitations formed from broken Cooper pairs4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12. Efforts to achieve ultra-low quasiparticle densities have reached time-averaged numbers of excitations on the order of one in state-of-the-art devices2,12,13,14,15. However, the dynamics of the quasiparticle population as well as the timescales for adding and removing individual excitations remain largely unexplored. Here, we experimentally demonstrate a superconductor completely free of quasiparticles for periods lasting up to seconds. We monitor the quasiparticle number on a mesoscopic superconductor in real time by measuring the charge tunnelling to a normal metal contact. Quiet, excitation-free periods are interrupted by random-in-time Cooper pair breaking events, followed by a burst of charge tunnelling within a millisecond. Our results demonstrate the possibility of operating devices without quasiparticles with potentially improved performance. In addition, our experiment probes the origins of nonequilibrium quasiparticles in our device. The decay of the Cooper pair breaking rate over several weeks following the initial cooldown rules out processes arising from cosmic or long-lived radioactive sources16,17,18,19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dapagliflozin, metformin, monotherapy or both in patients with metabolic syndrome

The present study evaluated the effects of dapagliflozin, a SGLT2 inhibitor, or dapagliflozin plus metformin versus metformin monotherapy in patients with metabolic syndrome. This study included patients who admitted in Jiangxi Provincial People's Hospital from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019 and were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. A total of 248 participants were randomly assigned to divide into three groups: dapagliflozin group; metformin group; dapagliflozin in combined with metformin group. Dapagliflozin group and metformin group were associated with similar improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. Relative to dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy, dapagliflozin combined with metformin provided greater improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. So did HOMA-IR scores, fasting plasma insulin and inflammatory indicators (hsCRP, PMN/HDL-C and Monocytes/HDL-C). Dapagliflozin improved all components of metabolic syndrome in patients with metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, dapagliflozin combined with metformin showed more meaningful improvements in any of components of metabolic syndrome than dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impact of pneumococcal conjugate vaccination on hospitalized childhood pneumonia in Taiwan

A national 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) catch-up program among children aged 2"“5 years in 2013, before routine infant immunization in 2015, successfully reduced serotype 19A-related invasive pneumococcal diseases in Taiwan. We aimed to investigate its impact on hospitalized childhood pneumonia. Methods. We analyzed the National Health Insurance Research...
HEALTH
Nature.com

How severe are Omicron infections?

As cases spread and countries plan their response, researchers await crucial data on the severity of the disease caused by the coronavirus variant. You have full access to this article via your institution. It has been less than four weeks since the announcement that a mutation-laden coronavirus variant had been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

MARC1 p.A165T variant is associated with decreased markers of liver injury and enhanced antioxidant capacity in autoimmune hepatitis

The clinical picture of autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) varies markedly between patients, potentially due to genetic modifiers. The aim of this study was to evaluate genetic variants previously associated with fatty liver as potential modulators of the AIH phenotype. The study cohort comprised 313 non-transplanted adults with AIH. In all patients, the MARC1 (rs2642438), HSD17B13 (rs72613567), PNPLA3 (rs738409), TM6SF2 (rs58542926), and MBOAT7 (rs641738) variants were genotyped using TaqMan assays. Mitochondrial damage markers in serum were analyzed in relation to the MARC1 variant. Carriers of the protective MARC1 allele had lower ALT and AST (both P"‰<"‰0.05). In patients treated for AIH for"‰â‰¥"‰6Â months, MARC1 correlated with reduced AST, ALP, GGT (all P"‰â‰¤"‰0.01), and lower APRI (P"‰="‰0.02). Patients carrying the protective MARC1 genotype had higher total antioxidantÂ activity (P"‰<"‰0.01) and catalase levels (P"‰="‰0.02) in serum. The PNPLA3 risk variant was associated with higher MELD (P"‰="‰0.02) in treated patients, whereas MBOAT7 increased the odds for liver cancer (OR"‰="‰3.71). None of the variants modulated the risk of death or transplantation. In conclusion, the MARC1 polymorphism has protective effects in AIH. Genotyping of MARC1, PNPLA3, and MBOAT7 polymorphisms might help to stratify patients with AIH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A Japanese boy with double diagnoses of 2p15p16.1 microdeletion syndrome and RP2-associated retinal disorder

2p15p16.1 microdeletion syndrome is a recently recognized congenital disorder characterized by developmental delay and dysmorphic features. RP2-associated retinal disorder (RP2-RD) is an X-linked inherited retinal disease with a childhood onset caused by a loss-of-function variant in the RP2 gene. Here, we describe a 14-year-old boy with double diagnoses of 2p15p16.1 microdeletion syndrome and RP2-RD. The recurrence risk of each condition and the indication for potential therapeutic options for RP2-RD are discussed.
HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH

