MLS

Beckham's former Inter Miami coach was born to lead: Meet new Uruguay boss Diego Alonso

By Daniel Edwards
goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 46-year-old faces the daunting task of succeeding Oscar Tabarez in the Celeste hotseat and leading them to Qatar 2022. New Uruguay coach Diego Alonso faces a baptism of fire in his first months on the Celeste bench. Not only is the former Inter Miami boss replacing a legend...

www.goal.com

State
Florida State
