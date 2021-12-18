ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Matrix Awakens is a Mind-Blowing Look Into The Future

By Jaz Sagoo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHitting the cinema in 1999, The Matrix changed the landscape of action movies. With its groundbreaking visual effects, slick combat sequences, and banging soundtrack, the film resonated with a generation. Whilst the sequels were disappointing, many are looking forward to the fourth entry to the franchise, Matrix Resurrections, which drops later...

CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Jumped Off a 46-Story Building 19 Times for ‘Matrix Resurrections’

If the “John Wick” franchise is any indication, Keanu Reeves has long been keen on doing as much of his own stuntwork as possible, whether fist fighting on a PATH train or dodging bullets in a swimming pool. That same commitment to on-camera physicality, it seems, applied to the upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth film in the “Matrix” franchise and the first since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions.” Speaking on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to promote the movie, Reeves detailed one especially harrowing stunt in the new film that involved tumbling down a 46-story-high building with Carrie-Anne Moss, who...
gamepressure.com

The Matrix Awakens Looks Spectacular? New Clip From The Matrix Resurrections

An impressive tech demo is now available on current-gen consoles. Additionally, a clip from The Matrix Resurrections was shown at The Game Awards 2021. Today's The Game Awards 2021 gala was full of surprises for Matrix fans. Starting with a guest appearance of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss - who unfortunately could not be physically present on the stage, but only via video chat - through a clip from the upcoming The Matrix: Resurrections (premiering on December 22), and up to a special playable tech demo showing the power of Unreal Engine 5.
onmsft.com

The free Matrix Awakens open-world experience is now live on Xbox consoles

The very impressive The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is now live on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. This new title, which is kind of a blend of a video game and cinematic experience, is completely free to download and play and provides a rather exciting look at the future of video game graphics and gameplay with its incredibly realistic visuals and detailed virtual world powered by Unreal Engine 5.
pushsquare.com

Hands On: The Matrix Awakens Is an Unreal Demonstration of PS5's Power

There are some who would argue that the PlayStation 5 has yet to have its true next-gen moment. Exclusives like Demon’s Souls and even Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart look phenomenal, of course, but are they really a significant step-up from the PS4? Sony, in many ways, made a rod for its own back with its generational transition: the latter days of its last-gen console played host to titles like The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima, two of the best-looking games ever created. How much better can it possibly get?
Videogamer.com

The Matrix Awakens is a wondrous game in its own right

The Matrix Awakens, or, to give it its full title, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, is upon us. If you have a PlayStation 5 or either of the two newer Xboxes, you can download it, free of charge, and boot the Matrix from its studio-mandated slumber. Should you choose to do so, you will be treated first to the breathtaking spectacle of Keanu Reeves’s face. “In an industry where actors have tried to remain perpetually young, we wondered about digital faces that could become immortal,” he says. So there you have it. If you, too, have wondered how Reeves’s face has managed to repel the attacks of time, like Neo raising his palm to a shoal of incoming bullets, here is your answer: Some time around 1999, he went digital. The real and wrinkled Reeves is plugged into a machine somewhere, and we have been watching the unreal ever since.
Distractify

'The Matrix Awakens' Is a Highly-Themed, Gorgeous Virtual Playground of a Tech Demo

As an influential sci-fi franchise, The Matrix has always been about pushing boundaries. In its heyday, the series's use of ambitious computer-generated cinematography and stylized action sequences set the precedent for action movies as we know them today. The Matrix has never been afraid to innovate storytelling in all of its forms, and that artistic vision continues even in the world of video games. Enter The Matrix Awakens.
Gamespot

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience Is Live Now

The Matrix Awakens, a free Unreal Engine 5 experience designed to show off the power of the engine and the "future of interactive storytelling," is now available on both Xbox Series X|S and PS5. It was released during The Game Awards, a show that The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss both attended, albeit virtually.
thenerdstash.com

The Matrix Awakens Trailer was Shown at The Game Awards

The Matrix Awakens is the latest video game entry of the Matrix franchise. At The Game Awards 2021, a new clip of Matrix Resurrections was shown alongside a brand new trailer of The Matrix Awakens. The Matrix Awakens is a playable demo made with Unreal Engine 5. It is currently...
nichegamer.com

The Matrix Awakens Tech Demo is Now Available

Epic Games have announced The Matrix Awakens tech demo is now available to download for consoles, giving players an idea of what Unreal Engine 5 can do. While The Matrix Awakens tech demo is now available, you can download it now for Xbox Series X via the Xbox Store and for PlayStation 5 via the PlayStation Store.
twistedvoxel.com

How To Download The Matrix Awakens On PS5 and Xbox Series

The Matrix Awakens is a mind-blowing technical demo available for the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. Find out how you can download it. First, if you are curious to see the difference between the PS5 and Xbox Series X version of The Matrix Awakens, we have got you covered. In other words, if you have both consoles, there is no need to ponder over which version to pick here, as both are near identical save for the Xbox Series S.
Eurogamer.net

The Matrix Awakens is a breathtaking demonstration of what Unreal Engine 5 can do

"Hi, I'm Thomas Anderson..." Gasp. I'm back in The Matrix. There's young Keanu Reeves asleep in front of his computer, about to embark on his adventure. "Wake Up, Neo..." And now it's older Keanu talking, longer-hair, beard - Keanu as we know him today. And it's exactly him, filmed in real-life, delivering a piece to camera - a nice get for an Unreal Engine 5 demo, with a bit of timely Matrix Resurrections marketing at the same time.
Destructoid

The Matrix Awakens is a cool tech demo with a surprising bit of charm to it

Show up for the tech showcase, stick around for the fun banter. Last night, Epic released a free interactive experience called The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience. It’s a neat tech demo for what the Unreal Engine 5 can do, for now and for the future. But for fans of The Matrix, it’s also a fun slice of life in The Matrix.
gamingbolt.com

The Matrix Awakens Technical Analysis – A Look Into The Future Of Gaming

Epic Games has recently released a new demo by the name of The Matrix Awakens. Set against the backdrop of the titular world of The Matrix films, the Unreal Engine 5 demo looks well, Unreal even by modern standards. It’s technically still a demo, sure – but it does serve the purpose of highlighting what’s possible with the power of this new engine as well as modern hardware. Let’s take a look.
