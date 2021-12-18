ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fetty Wap Arrested Once Again After His Ankle Monitor Alerts On Public Nuisance Warrant

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ourZu_0dQUkoOA00

As if he didn’t already have serious legal issues stemming from his arrest at Rolling Loud NY on drug charges back in October , East Coast rapper Fetty Wap found himself in handcuffs once again earlier today after being arrested at Newark Liberty airport when police were alerted to his ankle monitor going off.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

As TMZ reports, the New Jersey-born emcee was questioned by authorities and then arrested after they ran his information and discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest. The outlet wasn’t able to confirm the incident that caused the warrant, only that it involved a public nuisance complaint out of North Bergen. He’s since been arrested and booked, although reports say he’ll be able to make bail and should be released pretty soon. Hopefully it’s not as steep as the $500,000 bail he had to drop in the aforementioned drug bust that’s still a pending case.

More info on his past legal issues below, via TMZ:

“It’s not the first run-in Fetty’s had with the law lately, he was taken in by the FBI back in October. The feds claimed Fetty and his associates helped to distribute over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey.

Agents say the investigation yielded $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns and a rifle.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The ankle monitor he was wearing that triggered his current arrest is believed to be an extension from the Rolling Loud incident. For the sake of his future career in rap and just as a young 30-year-old Black man, we pray Fetty Wap can steer clear of legal trouble before it’s too late. Bless up.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

[ione_media_gallery src="https://blackamericaweb.com" id="178621" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Fetty Wap Arrested At Newark Airport On Outstanding Warrant

Fetty Wap’s legal issues continue to mount as the rapper was recently arrested while at Newark Liberty International Airport on an outstanding warrant. According to Rolling Stone, the “Trap Queen” creator was taken into custody after authorities received an alert from his ankle monitor notifying that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant related to a public nuisance charge previously levied against him. “Officers were dispatched to an ankle monitor call for an active warrant out of North Bergen, New Jersey,” a representative for the Port Authority Police Department told Rolling Stone. “An active warrant was identified and the suspect was...
NEWARK, NJ
The US Sun

Was Fetty Wap arrested?

RAPPER Fetty Wap was arrested on Friday, December 17, after authorities were alerted about a matter concerning his ankle monitor. The arrest took place at Newark Liberty airport as the rapper left the airport in cuffs. Was Fetty Wap arrested?. Law enforcement officials gave a statement to media outlet TMZ.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
enstarz.com

Fetty Wap Arrested Once Again After Numerous Misfortunate Events, Rapper Handcuffed for What Reason This Time?

Fetty Wap was recently caught in handcuffs at Newark Liberty airport after his ankle monitor alerted the authorities to his whereabouts. In a report by TMZ, Fetty Wap, real name William Junior Maxwell II, reportedly has a separate warrant of arrest for public nuisance in North Begen, New Jersey. However, they weren't able to cover the rest of his warrant details.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Fetty Wap Arrested Again at Airport Amid Ongoing Felony Case

Fetty Wap's trip to the Newark Liberty airport on Dec. 17 ended with him in handcuffs. The reason for the arrest came due to his ankle monitor going off, causing an alert to local police. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ cops got an alert about the rapper's ankle monitor and upon speaking with Fetty, they ran his information and learned he had a warrant out for his arrest. The exact details of the warrant are unclear. But, it's said to be for public nuisance out of North Bergen, NJ.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Black America Web

Juicy J Says Heroin, Meth, Cocaine & Other Drug Use Contributed To Three 6 Mafia Split

Iconic hip-hop collective Three 6 Mafia has achieved accomplishments that many in their field are still working towards, from being inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame to most notably winning the coveted “Best Original Song” Oscar at the 78th Academy Awards — not to mention showing up at the strict suit-and-tie event in streetwear!
MUSIC
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fetty Wap
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Spencer’s ‘Karen’ accuses Black shopper of stealing her phone, then finds it in her bag

A video has gone viral of a woman accusing a Black man of stealing her phone in a California Spencer’s store, only for her to find it was in her bag all along.The video of the woman dubbed Spencer’s “Karen”, posted by TikTok user @fuxktdub on Monday, has garnered more than 2.2 million views since it went live.The video has reignited the debate on racial prejudice in the US, and marks almost a year since a similar video was posted of a “Soho Karen” – who wrongly accused a 14-year-old Black boy of stealing her phone, she had instead left...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Long Island#Rolling Loud Ny#Instagram Twitter
rolling out

Grand jury says officer-involved shooting death of Pharrell’s cousin justified

A special grand jury found that Virginia Beach, VA police officer Solomon D. Simmons was justified in fatally shooting Pharrell Williams’ cousin Donovon Lynch in March 2021. The City of Virginia Beach held a two-hour news conference Nov. 30 as the city’s prosecutors stated that Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others in the moments leading up to the deadly shooting. According to a report from The Associated Press, Lynch placed a round into his handgun’s chamber and stood — pointing his weapon toward a parking lot filled with multiple people and police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

[WATCH] Rapper Slim 400 Shooting Caught On Camera

As previously reported, YG affiliate Slim 400 was shot and killed in L.A. earlier this week, but video circulating online shows the rapper getting shot several times in the vicious attack that left the rising star dead. Authorities have confirmed that the seedy video circulating on the internet is the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

493
Followers
545
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy