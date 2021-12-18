ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron coronavirus cases surge in UK, scientists see bigger wave

By William Schomberg
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain reported a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday which government advisors said could be just the tip of the iceberg, and London's mayor declared a "major incident" to help the city's hospitals cope.

The number of Omicron cases recorded across the country hit almost 25,000 as of 1800 GMT on Friday, up by more than 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Seven people believed to have had the Omicron variant had died as of Thursday, up from one death in the UKHSA's previous data which ran up to Tuesday. Admissions to hospital of people thought to have the variant increased to 85 from 65.

The government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said it was "almost certain" that hundreds of thousands of people were being infected with the variant every day and were not being picked up in the figures.

SAGE said without a further tightening of COVID-19 rules, "modelling indicates a peak of at least 3,000 hospital admissions per day in England," they said in minutes of a meeting on Dec. 16.

Last January, before Britain's vaccination campaign gathered speed, daily hospital admissions in the United Kingdom as a whole surged above 4,000.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced a rebellion in his governing Conservative Party over some of the measures he has taken so far to try to curb COVID-19's latest spread. A newspaper said on Saturday that Johnson's Brexit minister, David Frost, had resigned in part because of the new rules.

The advisors said it was too early to assess the severity of disease caused by Omicron but if there was a modest reduction compared to the Delta variant, "very high numbers of infections would still lead to significant pressure on hospitals".

London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" - which allows for closer coordination between public agencies and possibly more central government support - as COVID-19 hospital admissions in the city rose by nearly 30% this week.

He said health worker absences had also increased.

"This is a statement of how serious things are," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWp18_0dQUkljz00
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan visits a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pop-up vaccination centre at Chelsea football ground, Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, December 18, 2021. REUTERS/David Klein

Khan, from the opposition Labour Party, also declared a major incident in January, when rising COVID-19 cases threatened to overwhelm hospitals.

The Omicron variant is estimated to account for more than 80% of new COVID-19 cases in London, officials said on Friday.

EMERGENCY MEETING

Johnson was due to chair an emergency committee meeting over the weekend with the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have their own powers over public health.

A report in The Times newspaper said officials were preparing draft rules which, if introduced, would ban indoor mixing in England -- except for work -- for two weeks after Christmas when pubs and restaurants would be limited to outdoor table service.

People would be able to meet in groups of up to six outdoors, the newspaper said, adding that ministers were yet to formally consider the plans.

Johnson said on Friday "we are not closing things down".

A government spokesperson said the government would continue to "look closely at all the emerging data and we'll keep our measures under review as we learn more about this variant".

The number of all new COVID-19 cases reported in official data fell to 90,418 from a record high of more than 93,000 on Friday, but that was still the country's second-highest daily toll. Figures typically dip at the weekend.

Cases were up 44.4% over the seven days to Dec. 18 compared with the previous week.

Police clashed with a group of protesters opposed to the latest COVID-19 restrictions near Johnson's Downing Street office and residence on Saturday. A number of officers were injured but so far no arrests had been made, police said.

Editing by Helen Popper, Timothy Heritage and Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 11

Steve Boles
3d ago

They think those masks keep them safe. The masks are ill fitting and don't filter at the level thats required for viruses. Good luck.

Reply
2
Related
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
geneticliteracyproject.org

Japan’s Delta COVID wave came to an abrupt end, raising prickly possibility of population-based genetic differences in disease susceptibility

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Why did Japan’s fifth and biggest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, driven by the supercontagious delta variant, suddenly come to an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Central London#Omicron#Covid#Uk#Ukhsa#Conservative Party
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

People with the Omicron variant have 'extremely mild' symptoms and haven't had to be hospitalized yet, says the South African doctor who first reported it

A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of Omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

253K+
Followers
258K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy