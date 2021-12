I am elated for Rose and Giovanni, so deserving and they have been incredible this entire season. Such worthy winners. But i'm even more happy for Giovanni, i remember the first dance he ever did with Georgia, 'Dear Future Husband' and it was incredible, and he has time and time impressed me with his vision and artistic direction. So many amazing dances over the year's and three times where he deserved to win it too with Georgia, Debbie and Faye but it finally happened for him.

