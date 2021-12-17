ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

CDC Recommends Pfizer & Moderna Vaccine Over J&J + FDA Lifts Restriction on Mailing Abortion Pills

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1f45_0dQUikmq00

Maria More fills in to deliver today’s “Front Page News,” giving us updates on the CDC’s top recommended vaccines in the fight against coronavirus and the FDA’s new decision to allow abortion pills to be mailed which will definitely be a game-changer for many woman out there.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Also in the headlines is the sad report of a 15-year-old Black girl from Bowling Green that was found dead following the tornadoes that ripped through the Midwest and South recently. She unfortunately was the 7th person in her family to lose her life in the natural disaster. The Daunte Wright murder trial is also a topic on our radar as the police officer on trial for his murder testifies in court today.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Listen to “Front Page News” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below, which also includes an always-entertaining sports update from the homie Rock-T:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

The CDC Now Recommends Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 Vaccines Over J&J

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended last week that Americans should choose to receive one of the two mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot, due to concerns about blood-clotting side effects. A panel of advisors to the CDC says that Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines should now be the preferred choice for most adults.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNN

CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J's

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 15-0 Thursday to change recommendations for Covid-19 vaccines to make clear that shots made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech are preferred over Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. The new recommendation: "mRNA vaccines are preferred over the Janssen...
INDUSTRY
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

396
Followers
576
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy