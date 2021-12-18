Drier conditions ahead

Blame it on La Niña. By the end of November, nearly half the state was experiencing drought conditions, up 25 percentage points from the end of October, according to Dr. Mark Wentzel, a hydrologist with the Texas Water Development Board. La Niña conditions are “defined as below-average sea surface temperatures in the eastern equatorial Pacific,” Wentzel wrote. This results in warmer and drier weather than normal for much of Texas. In the next few months, drought conditions are expected to both expand and intensify throughout the state.
Comments / 0