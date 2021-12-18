ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Broadway Shows Shut Down, Radio City Cancels Christmas Spectacular As COVID Surges In New York

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlus, with Christmas only a week away,...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
piratesandprincesses.net

COVID Cancellations in New York City including the Rockettes

With the Omicron variant of COVID rampant, several Broadway shows in New York have had to cancel shows or close altogether. The most recent victim to the rise in COVID cases in New York City is the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. It was announced on December 18th that the rest of the run of the show would be cancelled and that all ticket holders would be given a full refund of their tickets. Last year, the production was cancelled for the first time in 87 years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
fox5ny.com

Single-day COVID cases in NY hit pandemic record-high

NEW YORK - Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, New York has set a new record for the highest number of new COVID infections reported in a single day. According to Governor Kathy Hochul, 21,027 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19, breaking the record set nearly one year ago on January 14.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Rush, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
ARTnews

Jenni Crain, Artist and Curator on the Rise, Dies at 30 of Covid-19

Jenni Crain, an up-and-coming New York–based artist, curator, and dealer, has died at 30. According to her New York gallery, Gordon Robichaux, Crain died on December 16 of sudden Covid-related complications. Crain wore many hats, working in galleries, institutions, and in her own studio. Much of her curatorial work had been dedicated to upholding the legacies of women artists. In 2020, for Midway Contemporary Art gallery in Minneapolis, she organized an exhibition about Tee A. Corinne, who created solarized photographs of women in various sexual and romantic states. And for the forthcoming Carnegie International exhibition, she was at work on a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Broadway Shows Suffer Wave of COVID Cancellations

Broadway is being hit with a wave of cancellations as COVID-19 cases surge in New York City. “Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical” announced Thursday that it will go on hiatus from Dec. 16 through Dec. 19 due to the detection of a positive COVID test in its company. The show is expected to resume performances on Dec. 21. That comes on the heels of an announcement that the Thursday matinee of “MJ The Musical” and the evening performance of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” would be cancelled after a “a limited number” of Broadway company members from both productions tested positive for COVID. A...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

COVID forces cancellation of rest of Radio City Rockettes shows this year

The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular came to an abrupt end on Friday. Breakthrough COVID infections are being blamed. The Rockettes made a triumphant return this year after being cancelled in 2020, and did more than 100 shows over seven weeks. Cancellations were so abrupt that audience members were already...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

There Are ‘No Plans' to Shut Down Broadway Even as Covid Cases Lead to Canceled Performances, Theater Group Says

Broadway won't be shutting down despite at least two closed productions and a string of Covid-related cancellations, a theater group says. Nine shows were postponed on Tuesday, including "The Lion King," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Ain't Too Proud" and "Hadestown." Many of them won't reopen until after Christmas. Broadway precautions include...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Radio City#Long Lines#Covid#Broadway#Cbs2
WEKU

Broadway shows, newly reopened after COVID, face new cancellations

NEW YORK — Many stages on both Broadway and the West End have been forced to go dark once more as the live theater community grapples with backstage outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants, temporarily closing everything from London's revival of Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne to mighty Hamilton in New York.
THEATER & DANCE
CBS Chicago

Exploding COVID-19 Cases Force Cancellations Of Shows, New Proof Of Vaccination Rules In Chicago, And Disappointed Tourists

CHICAGO (CBS) — The exploding number of COVID-19 cases is causing rising uncertainty heading to the holiday weekend, while new rules in Chicago will soon require people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination nearly everywhere. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, there was mixed reaction Tuesday night as Chicagoans and tourists learned of what will soon be needed to dine in and enjoy so many aspects of the city. Proof of vaccination will be a must in the New Year, and more and more venues are canceling shows. The Goodman Theatre announced Tuesday that it has suspended performances of “A Christmas Carol”...
CHICAGO, IL
The Week

'I foolishly thought we had gotten past this': Several NYC restaurants close amid COVID surge

At least a dozen New York City restaurants and bars have temporarily shut down this week amid a city-wide surge in COVID cases, The New York Times reports. According to the Times, the reported number of new cases in NYC has risen to an average of 3,554 a day, an increase of 135 percent from the average two weeks ago. And according to the CDC, New York and New Jersey are experiencing "the fastest spread of Omicron in the country with the variant now accounting for 13 percent of cases," per Grub Street. All the while, the Delta variant and indoor holiday celebrations continue to further complicate matters for restaurants, who are trying to safely deal with staff infections and exposures during this particularly profitable time of year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA

Christian TV network founder who opposed COVID-19 vaccine dies after getting virus

Marcus Lamb, CEO and founder of the conservative Christian Daystar Television Network who was outspoken against COVID-19 vaccines, has died at age 64 after contracting the virus. Daystar confirmed his death Tuesday. “It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the […]
Gothamist.com

Broadway Has "No Plans To Shut Down" As More Shows Close Or Cancel Performances

Broadway has no plans to shut down as the omicron variant continues to surge throughout New York City, even as more and more individual shows have either closed or announced they are postponing through the holidays. "We have absolutely no plans to shut down," Charlotte St. Martin, the president of...
FOXBusiness

NYC steakhouse owner slams vaccine, mask mandates: 'Bad news for us'

Bobby Van's Steakhouse owner Joseph Smith argued on "Varney & Co.," Monday, that New York City’s vaccine and mask mandates are "bad news" for business, noting that about 460 people have canceled group and party reservations because of the restrictions. He stressed that the mandates are leading to restaurants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecity.nyc

De Blasio Shut Down 20 City-Run COVID Testing Facilities Ahead of Omicron Surge

Lines are long and tempers short as New Yorkers queue up — some for hours — to receive COVID tests as infections surge, fueled by highly contagious variants. One reason for the waits: The number of city-operated fixed-location testing centers listed dropped dramatically in the middle of November from 54 to 34, with 31 operating as of Wednesday, an analysis by THE CITY of city Health + Hospital system data shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

NYC Restaurants Temporarily Close in Droves Due to COVID-19 Exposures

On Wednesday afternoon, one of Brooklyn’s top Vietnamese restaurants took to Instagram to share an update: “Di An Di will be closed for service tonight (12/15) due Covid exposure within our team [sic],” it announced in a post. It’s the first time the restaurant has had to temporarily close since April of last year, says co-owner Tuan Bui, when a suspected case of coronavirus prompted a precautionary closure. A few hours later, at least a half-dozen more restaurants would follow it.
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Cancels Plans For Jan. 1 Inaugural Ceremony Due To Omicron Concerns

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Tuesday he is canceling his planned inauguration ceremony at Kings Theater in Brooklyn. Adams said it was being canceled due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. “It is best for us to forgo an inauguration because we don’t want to put people in a dangerous environment,” he told reporters. The theater can seat 3,000 people. Watch: Eric Adams Announces Appointments, Cancels Inauguration Ceremony COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here The ceremony...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sources: Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Considering Nixing Swearing-In Ceremony In Brooklyn Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned Mayor-elect Eric Adams is considering canceling his swearing-in ceremony due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, which holds 3,000 seats, instead of the traditional City Hall. But sources said that may not happen. There has been no official word yet from the mayor-elect. Sources also told CBS2 a private midnight swearing-in ceremony would still take place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy