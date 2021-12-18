Broadway Shows Shut Down, Radio City Cancels Christmas Spectacular As COVID Surges In New York

At least a dozen New York City restaurants and bars have temporarily shut down this week amid a city-wide surge in COVID cases, The New York Times reports. According to the Times, the reported number of new cases in NYC has risen to an average of 3,554 a day, an increase of 135 percent from the average two weeks ago. And according to the CDC, New York and New Jersey are experiencing "the fastest spread of Omicron in the country with the variant now accounting for 13 percent of cases," per Grub Street. All the while, the Delta variant and indoor holiday celebrations continue to further complicate matters for restaurants, who are trying to safely deal with staff infections and exposures during this particularly profitable time of year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO