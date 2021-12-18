LIVE STREAM: Ridgeline Riverhawks vs. Snow Canyon – 4A Basketball

HYRUM – Down by 15 heading into the fourth quarter, Mountain Crest went on a 11-4 run over the next six minutes. However, the Mustangs couldn’t get any closer than seven, finding their offense much too late after scoring just 14 points combined in the first three quarters. Hunter closed the game on a 7-3 run to win 40-28. In the first half Mountain Crest couldn’t protect the ball, giving it away 12 times, and this stalled the Mustang offense to the tune of just nine points in 16 minutes of game time. The first three quarters Mountain Crest scored in single digits and didn’t have a scorer finish in double digits. Preston Lofthouse was the closest with nine points. Only five players scored for Mountain Crest.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO