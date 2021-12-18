ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

LIVE STREAM: Ridgeline Riverhawks vs. Snow Canyon – 4A Basketball

By Cache Valley Daily
kvnutalk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave...

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Stream#Radio#Dave Simmons Nick
Johnson City Press

Science Hill wins in Kentucky tourney

It was another big game for Jamar Livingston and Keynan Cutlip. The Science Hill duo combined for 46 of the Hilltoppers’ points in a 58-54 win over Muhlenberg County in a basketball tournament at Georgetown, Kentucky, on Wednesday. The Hilltoppers improved to 10-3, finishing the tourney with a mark...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fox5atlanta.com

Roswell High School football quarterback Robbie Roper dies after surgery

ROSWELL, Ga. - Robbie Roper, the quarterback for Roswell High School, died Wednesday after complications from surgery, family and school officials confirmed via social media. He was 18 years-old. In a tweet on the high school senior’s Twitter, the Roper family confirmed the high school senior’s death. In...
ROSWELL, GA
FanSided

Alabama Game Tonight: Alabama vs. Davidson Line, Prediction, Odds, TV Channel & Live Stream for Basketball Game Dec. 21

Alabama Basketball returns to action tonight at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Originally, the Tide’s opponent was Colorado State. The Rams canceled due to COVID complications and Nate Oats was able to quickly schedule Davidson for the Tuesday night game. The game against Colorado State was expected to be a tough contest. Davidson may actually provide stiffer competition.
ALABAMA STATE
kvnutalk

Lid on the basket for Mountain Crest offense in 40-28 loss to Hunter – Cache Valley Daily

HYRUM – Down by 15 heading into the fourth quarter, Mountain Crest went on a 11-4 run over the next six minutes. However, the Mustangs couldn’t get any closer than seven, finding their offense much too late after scoring just 14 points combined in the first three quarters. Hunter closed the game on a 7-3 run to win 40-28. In the first half Mountain Crest couldn’t protect the ball, giving it away 12 times, and this stalled the Mustang offense to the tune of just nine points in 16 minutes of game time. The first three quarters Mountain Crest scored in single digits and didn’t have a scorer finish in double digits. Preston Lofthouse was the closest with nine points. Only five players scored for Mountain Crest.
BASKETBALL
spartanburgsportsradio.com

4A/5A Basketball Christmas Break

Dorman – (11-2) – The Cavaliers lost their first two games of the season while playing in a holiday tournament up in Kentucky. After winning the first two, Dorman fell on back to back days to finish in fourth place. Dorman is still one of the premier teams in all of 5A and will be the favorite to win the region again. Coach Ryan’s team will be challenged once again next week as they will be playing in a tournament featuring teams from across the country.
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy