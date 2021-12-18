ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Longitudinal study of stool-associated microbial taxa in sibling pairs with and without autism spectrum disorder

By Christine Tataru
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. Recently, gut dysbiosis has emerged as a powerful contributor to ASD symptoms. In this study, we recruited over 100 age-matched sibling pairs (between 2 and 8 years old) where one had an Autism ASD diagnosis...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Link Between Autism And Gut Inflammation Uncovered In New Mouse Study

People with autism spectrum disorders often display immune dysregulation, which can lead to elevated intestinal inflammation. Until now, the link between these two seemingly unconnected types of symptomologies had not been understood, yet new research on mice suggests that both may arise from exposure to inflammation while in the womb.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice

On behalf of the Executive Committee of the European Society of Human Genetics &. European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Polygenic risk score analyses on embryos (PGT-P) are being marketed by some private testing companies to parents using in vitro fertilisation as being useful in selecting the embryos that carry the least risk of disease in later life. It appears that at least one child has been born after such a procedure. But the utility of a PRS in this respect is severely limited, and to date, no clinical research has been performed to assess its diagnostic effectiveness in embryos. Patients need to be properly informed on the limitations of this use of PRSs, and a societal debate, focused on what would be considered acceptable with regard to the selection of individual traits, should take place before any further implementation of the technique in this population.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Longitudinal Study#Cohort Study#Mental Disorder
Neuroscience News

Human Brain Development Study Sheds Light on Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Summary: A new investigation into interneuron development sheds light on how disorders associated with neurodevelopment, such as autism and schizophrenia may occur. New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London has found that some processes behind the early development of GABAergic neurons, neurons that produce the main inhibitory chemical messenger in the central nervous system, are consistent between humans and mice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Ice nucleation in a Gram-positive bacterium isolated from precipitation depends on a polyketide synthase and non-ribosomal peptide synthetase

The middle initial was missing from the author Lefevre. The original article has been corrected. Present address: Department of Biological Sciences, University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, PA, USA. Present address: Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics and Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA. These...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Correction: EIF3D promotes gallbladder cancer development by stabilizing GRK2 kinase and activating PI3K-AKT signaling pathway

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.263, published online 08 June 2017. Following the publication of this article, the authors noticed a mistake in Supplementary Figure 3A. Due to a mistake, the control group image for EH-GB-1 was accidentally used for the Scramble group image as well. All authors agree to the correction and apologize for this error. The correct Supplementary Figure 3A can be found below.
CANCER
Nature.com

Educating primary healthcare providers about kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease is a major public health problem that is associated with excessive morbidity, mortality and healthcare costs. However, limited clinician awareness of chronic kidney disease is universally identified as a key barrier to care. A concerted effort is urgently needed to address the knowledge gaps of primary care providers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction to: PIK3R5 genetic predictors of hypertension induced by VEGF-pathway inhibitors

In the original version of the article, the Funding Information was revised. The original article has been corrected. This work was supported by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Numbers U10CA180821 and U10CA180882 (to the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology), U24CA196171, R21CA139280-01, and K07CA140390-01. JCFQ was supported by the SÃ£o Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP 2018/04491-2).
SCIENCE
theaggie.org

Study reveals how telehealth can be utilized to bridge gap between early social communication development differences and autism diagnosis

Researchers’ TEDI protocol has promising results from both examiners and caregivers. In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers at the UC Davis MIND Institute began researching how infants with early social communication delays develop and how researchers can support families looking for resources related to their infants’ early development.
DAVIS, CA
Nature.com

Improving outcomes in glomerular disease

Glucocorticoid exposure remains a major contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with immune-mediated kidney disease. Recent clinical trials have tested novel potential therapies for these patients and showed that glucocorticoid doses can be reduced without compromising efficacy. Key advances. C5a receptor antagonism with avacopan is effective in combination with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Laryngeal mask airway: an alternate option for all phases of neonatal resuscitation

Globally, a quarter of all neonatal deaths (estimated at 2.5 million annually) die from birth asphyxia, which remains the leading cause of neonatal morbidity in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Early initiation of positive pressure ventilation (PPV) by face mask has shown to result in survival of >90% of newborns.1 In the rare circumstances when non-invasive PPV is unsuccessful and the newborn remains severely bradycardic (heart rate <60 beats per minute), the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR) suggests endotracheal tube (ETT) intubation prior to initiation of chest compressions.2 Intubation is a difficult skill to practice. Developing proficiency at newborn intubation requires a significant amount of experience3 and simulation-based training has not shown to prepare towards successful neonatal intubations.4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The associations between infertility-related stress, family adaptability and family cohesion in infertile couples

To explore the association between infertility-related stress, family adaptability and family cohesion in infertile couples and the determinants of infertility-related stress in infertile couples. Fertility Problem Inventory (FPI) and Family Adaptability and Cohesion Evaluation Scales (FACESII-CV) were used to measure the infertility-related stress and family adaptability and cohesion of infertile couples. T-test, ANOVA and multiple comparisons (LSD) were conducted to compare the FPI scores of different demographic characteristics subgroups. Stepwise multivariate linear regression was used to explore the determinants of infertility-related stress. Women had greater global stress than men (P"‰<"‰0.001). Women scored higher on desired family adaptability, cohesion dissatisfaction and adaptive dissatisfaction than men (P"‰="‰0.039, P"‰="‰0.036, P"‰="‰0.008). FPI scores were higher in men and women who lived in rural (P"‰<"‰0.001, P"‰<"‰0.001). Family cohesion and education level was negatively correlated with infertility-related stress in men. Family adaptability and education level was negatively correlated with infertility-related stress in women. Healthcare providers should pay more attention and give more support to infertile couples who lived in rural or with low education level, and provide easier medical accessing for them. Moreover, healthcare providers should value more the family function and family support in intervention of reducing infertility-related stress.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Jewish Press

New Israeli Study Shows Medicinal Cannabis Oil Effective for Treating Autism

Israeli researchers at Tel Aviv University, led by Ph.D. student Shani Poleg and Prof. Daniel Offen of the Sackler Faculty of Medicine, have successfully treated autism in animal models with medical cannabis oil. The researchers found that this treatment improves both behavioral and biochemical parameters of autism. “The usual process...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
spectrumnews.org

Autism sleep study pulled because of data errors

A study linking low vitamin A levels to sleep troubles in autistic children was retracted this month after its authors discovered “fundamental errors” in their data. The study, which appeared 3 July in BMC Pediatrics — a journal published by Springer Nature — involved 856 autistic children and 316 controls. It suggested that autistic children had more sleep disturbances and lower blood levels of vitamin A than their non-autistic peers.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy