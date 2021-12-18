In situ visualization of glycoside hydrolase family 92 genes in marine flavobacteria

The understanding of crystal growth mechanisms has broadened substantially. One significant advancement is based in the conception that the interaction between particles plays an important role in the growth of nanomaterials. This is in contrast to the classical model, which neglects this process. Direct imaging of such processes at atomic-level in liquid-phase is essential for establishing new theoretical models that encompass the full complexity of realistic scenarios and eventually allow for tailoring nanoparticle growth. Here, we investigate at atomic-scale the exact growth mechanisms of platinum nanocrystals from single atom to final crystals by in-situ liquid phase scanning transmission electron microscopy. We show that, after nucleation, the nanocrystals grow via two main stages: atomic attachment in the first stage, where the particles initially grow by attachment of the atoms until depletion of the surrounding zone. Thereafter, follows the second stage of growth, which is based on particle attachment by different atomic pathways to finally form mature nanoparticles. The atomic mechanisms underlying these growth pathways are distinctly different and have different driving forces and kinetics as evidenced by our experimental observations.

