Wildlife

In situ visualization of glycoside hydrolase family 92 genes in marine flavobacteria

By Laura E. Zeugner
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGene clusters rich in carbohydrate-active enzymes within Flavobacteriia genera provide a competitiveness for their hosts to degrade diatom-derived polysaccharides. One such widely distributed polysaccharide is glucuronomannan, a main cell wall component of diatoms. A conserved gene cluster putatively degrading glucuronomannan was found previously among various flavobacterial taxa in marine metagenomes. Here,...

Phys.org

Yeast cells cause embedded objects to rise via the microbial Brazil nut effect

A phenomenon where microbe-generated gas bubbles create granular fluctuations at the wet sandy floors of rivers, oceans, and lakes has revealed more about the distribution of materials at the bottom of waterbodies. Tohoku University Researchers dubbed this the "microbial Brazil nut effect." Details of their research were published in the...
nanowerk.com

Resolving the puzzles of graphene superconductivity

(Nanowerk News) Since superconductivity in three-layered graphene was discovered in September, the physics community has been left puzzled. Now, three months later, physicists from IST Austria together with colleagues from the Weizmann Institute of Science can successfully explain the results by drawing from a theory of unconventional superconductivity. The work...
Nature.com

Correction to: Linking meta-omics to the kinetics of denitrification intermediates reveals pH-dependent causes of NO emissions and nitrite accumulation in soil

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted an error in Table 1. In the first column it should be DNA, not RNA. The original article has been corrected. Faculty of Chemistry, Biotechnology and Food Science, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Ã…s, Norway. Ã…sa FrostegÃ¥rd,Â Silas H....
Nature.com

Structural architecture of the human NALCN channelosome

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Depolarizing sodium (Na+) leak currents carried by the NALCN...
Nature.com

Multi-step atomic mechanism of platinum nanocrystals nucleation and growth revealed by in-situ liquid cell STEM

The understanding of crystal growth mechanisms has broadened substantially. One significant advancement is based in the conception that the interaction between particles plays an important role in the growth of nanomaterials. This is in contrast to the classical model, which neglects this process. Direct imaging of such processes at atomic-level in liquid-phase is essential for establishing new theoretical models that encompass the full complexity of realistic scenarios and eventually allow for tailoring nanoparticle growth. Here, we investigate at atomic-scale the exact growth mechanisms of platinum nanocrystals from single atom to final crystals by in-situ liquid phase scanning transmission electron microscopy. We show that, after nucleation, the nanocrystals grow via two main stages: atomic attachment in the first stage, where the particles initially grow by attachment of the atoms until depletion of the surrounding zone. Thereafter, follows the second stage of growth, which is based on particle attachment by different atomic pathways to finally form mature nanoparticles. The atomic mechanisms underlying these growth pathways are distinctly different and have different driving forces and kinetics as evidenced by our experimental observations.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Laser-induced structural modification in calcium aluminosilicate glasses using molecular dynamic simulations

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88686-7, published online 04 May 2021. In the original version of this Article, the values in Table 3 were a duplication of the values in Table 4. The original Table 3 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 3 Distribution statistics for Al"“O, O"“Al"“O, and Al"“Al under...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Recent discoveries of new Elephantomyia (Diptera, Limoniidae) fossils in Baltic amber

Correction to: Scientific Reports, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03022-3, published online 8 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Institute of Systematics and Evolution of Animals, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Institute of Systematics and...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Special vulnerability of somatic niche cells to transposable element activation in Drosophila larval ovaries

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57901-2, published online 23 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "The work was supported by the grant from Russian Foundation for Basic Research [16-04-01524 for M.K.] and by the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences program...
Nature.com

In vivo biocompatibility evaluation of in situ-forming polyethylene glycol-collagen hydrogels in corneal defects

The available treatment options include corneal transplantation for significant corneal defects and opacity. However, shortage of donor corneas and safety issues in performing corneal transplantation are the main limitations. Accordingly, we adopted the injectable in situ-forming hydrogels of collagen type I crosslinked via multifunctional polyethylene glycol (PEG)-N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) for treatment and evaluated in vivo biocompatibility. The New Zealand White rabbits (N"‰="‰20) were randomly grouped into the keratectomy-only and keratectomy with PEG-collagen hydrogel-treated groups. Samples were processed for immunohistochemical evaluation. In both clinical and histologic observations, epithelial cells were able to migrate and form multilayers over the PEG-collagen hydrogels at the site of the corneal stromal defect. There was no evidence of inflammatory or immunological reactions or increased IOP for PEG-collagen hydrogel-treated corneas during the four weeks of observation. Immunohistochemistry revealed the presence of Î±-smooth muscle actin (Î±-SMA) in the superior corneal stroma of the keratectomy-only group (indicative of fibrotic healing), whereas low stromal Î±-SMA expression was detected in the keratectomy with PEG-collagen hydrogel-treated group. Taken together, we suggest that PEG-collagen may be used as a safe and effective alternative in treating corneal defect in clinical setting.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Unveiling microbial preservation under hyperacidic and oxidizing conditions in the Oligocene Rio Tinto deposit

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00730-8, published online 02 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, citation numbers after reference 11 (with the exception of citations to References 7 and 10) were inaccurate by two. Additionally, in the Introduction,. "Although different authors report neutral to alkaline conditions...
Nature.com

Exploring the potential of moringa leaf extract as bio stimulant for improving yield and quality of black cumin oil

The history of plants to be utilized as medicines is thousands of years old. Black cumin is one of the most widely examined plant possessing naturally occurring compounds with antimicrobial potential. Foliar application of growth stimulators is a successful strategy to enhance yield and quality in many crops. A field study was planned to apply growth stimulator like moringa leaf extract on black cumin crop grown under field conditions using RCB design with three replications. All other agronomic inputs and practices were uniform. The treatments were moringa leaf extract concentrations (10%, 20%), growth stages (40Â days after sowing, 80 DAS, 120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80 DAS, 40"‰+"‰120 DAS, 80"‰+"‰120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) and two controls unsprayed check (i.e. no moringa leaf extract, no water) and sprayed check (no moringa leaf extract"‰+"‰water). Application of 20% moringa leaf extract at stage-7 (40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) had significantly increased plant height, branches plantâˆ’1, essential oil content, fixed oil content, peroxidase value and iodine value of black cumin oil over unsprayed control. Application of moringa leaf extract showed maximum results and improves growth and yield of black cumin when applied at 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing. As this study was only conducted using moringa leaf extract, it is advisable to conduct an experiment with various bio stimulants along with fertilizer combinations and growth regulators to check their synergistic effects for more reliable and acceptable recommendations in future.
Nature.com

Non-syntrophic methanogenic hydrocarbon degradation by an archaeal species

The methanogenic degradation of oil hydrocarbons can proceed through syntrophic partnerships of hydrocarbon-degrading bacteria and methanogenic archaea1,2,3. However, recent culture-independent studies have suggested that the archaeon 'Candidatus Methanoliparum' alone can combine the degradation of long-chain alkanes with methanogenesis4,5. Here we cultured Ca. Methanoliparum from a subsurface oil reservoir. Molecular analyses revealed that Ca. Methanoliparum contains and overexpresses genes encoding alkyl-coenzyme M reductases and methyl-coenzyme M reductases, the marker genes for archaeal multicarbon alkane and methane metabolism. Incubation experiments with different substrates and mass spectrometric detection of coenzyme-M-bound intermediates confirm that Ca. Methanoliparum thrives not only on a variety of long-chain alkanes, but also on n-alkylcyclohexanes and n-alkylbenzenes with long n-alkyl (Câ‰¥13) moieties. By contrast, short-chain alkanes (such as ethane to octane) or aromatics with short alkyl chains (Câ‰¤12) were not consumed. The wide distribution of Ca. Methanoliparum4,5,6 in oil-rich environments indicates that this alkylotrophic methanogen may have a crucial role in the transformation of hydrocarbons into methane.
Phys.org

Scientists synthesize hafnium-based, vacancy-ordered perovskite nanocrystals by hot injection method

Lead-free vacancy-ordered perovskite Cs2M4+X6 (X=Cl-, Br- or I-) nanocrystals feature low toxicity, high stability and unique optical properties. In previously reported hot injection methods for synthesizing perovskite nanocrystals, metal halides or metal acetates are often used as metal precursors. However, for many new perovskite nanocrystalline systems, the inability of these two types of metal salts to ionize in organic solvents is an important reason for synthesis failure.
Nature.com

Clever substitutions reveal magnetism in zigzag graphene nanoribbons

The inclusion of nitrogen atoms stabilizes the zigzag edges of carbon-based nanoribbons, enabling the ribbons to be decoupled from a substrate and providing a probe for their unconventional magnetism. Aran Garcia-Lekue 0 &. Aran Garcia-Lekue is at the Donostia International Physics Center, 20018 San Sebastian, Spain, and at Ikerbasque, Basque...
Nature.com

Evaluation of reverse transcription-loop-mediated isothermal amplification for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2

The main strategy for response and control of COVID-19 demands the use of rapid, accurate diagnostic tests aimed at the first point of health care. During the emergency, an increase in asymptomatic and symptomatic cases results in a great demand for molecular tests, which is promoting the development and application of rapid diagnostic technologies. In this study, we describe the development and evaluation of RT-LAMP to detect SARS-CoV-2 based on three genes (ORF1ab, M and N genes) in monoplex and triplex format. RT-LAMP assays were compared with the gold standard method RT-qPCR. The triplex format (RdRp, M and N genes) allowed obtaining comparable results with de RT-qPCR (RdRp and E genes), presented a sensitivity of 98.9% and a specificity of 97.9%, opening the opportunity to apply this method to detect SARS-CoV-2 at primary health-care centers.
Nature.com

Towards the biogeography of prokaryotic genes

Microbial genes encode the majority of the functional repertoire of life on earth. However, despite increasing efforts in metagenomic sequencing of various habitats1,2,3, little is known about the distribution of genes across the global biosphere, with implications for human and planetary health. Here we constructed a non-redundant gene catalogue of 303 million species-level genes (clustered at 95% nucleotide identity) from 13,174 publicly available metagenomes across 14 major habitats and use it to show that most genes are specific to a single habitat. The small fraction of genes found in multiple habitats is enriched in antibiotic-resistance genes and markers for mobile genetic elements. By further clustering these species-level genes into 32 million protein families, we observed that a small fraction of these families contain the majority of the genes (0.6% of families account for 50% of the genes). The majority of species-level genes and protein families are rare. Furthermore, species-level genes, and in particular the rare ones, show low rates of positive (adaptive) selection, supporting a model in which most genetic variability observed within each protein family is neutral or nearly neutral.
Nature.com

Embryo-like models shed fresh light on early human development

You have full access to this article via your institution. Cells in culture typically form continuous sheets, like skin. But in 2017, bioengineer Jianping Fu realized that if he cultured human stem cells in a 3D scaffold, they would spontaneously organize into structures that looked, under a microscope, a bit like an embryo1. Gene-expression analyses suggested the cells were similar to those in an embryo immediately after it implants in the uterus, meaning they could serve as experimental models for a previously opaque point in early development.
nanowerk.com

Integrated photonics meets electron microscopy

(Nanowerk News) The transmission electron microscope (TEM) can image molecular structures at the atomic scale by using electrons instead of light, and has revolutionized materials science and structural biology. The past decade has seen a lot of interest in combining electron microscopy with optical excitations, trying, for example, to control and manipulate the electron beam by light. But a major challenge has been the rather weak interaction of propagating electrons with photons.
Nature.com

Native mass spectrometry identifies the HybG chaperone as carrier of the Fe(CN)CO group during maturation of E. coli [NiFe]-hydrogenase 2

[NiFe]-hydrogenases activate dihydrogen. Like all [NiFe]-hydrogenases, hydrogenase 2 of Escherichia coli has a bimetallic NiFe(CN)2CO cofactor in its catalytic subunit. Biosynthesis of the Fe(CN)2CO group of the [NiFe]-cofactor occurs on a distinct scaffold complex comprising the HybG and HypD accessory proteins. HybG is a member of the HypC-family of chaperones that confers specificity towards immature hydrogenase catalytic subunits during transfer of the Fe(CN)2CO group. Using native mass spectrometry of an anaerobically isolated HybG"“HypD complex we show that HybG carries the Fe(CN)2CO group. Our results also reveal that only HybG, but not HypD, interacts with the apo-form of the catalytic subunit. Finally, HybG was shown to have two distinct, and apparently CO2-related, covalent modifications that depended on the presenceÂ of the N-terminal cysteine residue on the protein, possibly representing intermediates during Fe(CN)2CO group biosynthesis. Together, these findings suggest that the HybG chaperone is involved in both biosynthesis and delivery of the Fe(CN)2CO group to its target protein. HybG is thus suggested to shuttle between the assembly complex and the apo-catalytic subunit. This study provides new insights into our understanding of how organometallic cofactor components are assembled on a scaffold complex and transferred to their client proteins.
Nature.com

Identification of a glucose-insensitive variant of Gal2 from Saccharomyces cerevisiae exhibiting a high pentose transport capacity

As abundant carbohydrates in renewable feedstocks, such as pectin-rich and lignocellulosic hydrolysates, the pentoses arabinose and xylose are regarded as important substrates for production of biofuels and chemicals by engineered microbial hosts. Their efficient transport across the cellular membrane is a prerequisite for economically viable fermentation processes. Thus, there is a need for transporter variants exhibiting a high transport rate of pentoses, especially in the presence of glucose, another major constituent of biomass-based feedstocks. Here, we describe a variant of the galactose permease Gal2 from Saccharomyces cerevisiae (Gal2N376Y/M435I), which is fully insensitive to competitive inhibition by glucose, but, at the same time, exhibits an improved transport capacity for xylose compared to the wildtype protein. Due to this unique property, it significantly reduces the fermentation time of a diploid industrial yeast strain engineered for efficient xylose consumption in mixed glucose/xylose media. When the N376Y/M435I mutations are introduced into a Gal2 variant resistant to glucose-induced degradation, the time necessary for the complete consumption of xylose is reduced by approximately 40%. Moreover, Gal2N376Y/M435I confers improved growth of engineered yeast on arabinose. Therefore, it is a valuable addition to the toolbox necessary for valorization of complex carbohydrate mixtures.
