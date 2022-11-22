ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

TV Shows That Have Hit 100 or More Episodes Over the Years: ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and More

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vifmy_0dQUZkX700

An iconic achievement. With countless episodes of television available to the public at all times, it is a major milestone when a show airs 100 episodes or more.

Shows like Riverdale found that success by gaining an audience based on their connection to the Archie Comics. Four years after the series originally debuted in 2017, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recalled when he realized that the teen drama was definitely going to have a future on The CW.

"One big moment happened after the season 1 premiered on The CW and then it all appeared on Netflix. Riverdale was one of the early shows from the CW that migrated over to Netflix and that's when the show captured fan's imaginations," he told Entertainment Weekly in December 2021. "I remember, we hadn't yet gotten a pickup for season 2 and the show dropped on Netflix and the response was pretty robust. We didn't really understand what has since become known as the Netflix Effect, so that's a moment where it jumped from a quiet show on the CW into a slightly less quiet show."

As Riverdale prepared to air its 100th episode, Aguirre-Sacasa noted that he never set out to make a hit show , noting, "At best I thought, 'This could be a culty kind of show,' but I wasn't thinking this will be a 100-episode, multi-season show."

Although the series found its stride with a premise that never ceased to surprise fans, the showrunner revealed that viewers originally had trouble accepting that the main characters were still teenagers.

"We talked about, early on, how much of high school life do we want to depict. At the time, high school shows had fallen out of favor a little bit. I remember, I think it was in that third episode, there was a storyline where Archie was grounded. The response was like, 'We're not really telling a story about Archie being grounded are we?' We were like, 'Yeah, that's what happens to teens,'" he shared with EW. "There was stuff like that. I will say though, by and large, people supported what the show was and how strange it was."

Another CW project that found success over the years was The 100 , a post-apocalyptic show that ran from 2014 until 2020. The series honored the 100th episode milestone by having that be the last episode that concluded the fight for survival.

At the time, creator Jason Rothenberg revealed that his original plan for the ending didn't waver after years of the show being on air.

"What I would say is that tonally and emotionally, the ending is close to what I thought it might be. There were a couple of competing ideas that had various shades of darkness in them, but this is the one that we were aiming for, emotionally, all along, or at least I was," he told EW in September 2020. "But truthfully, when we started, we didn’t know that we were gonna have a series, let alone seven seasons of one. Things evolve. Every season, we like to mix it up, so every season was a new adventure. Some of those seasons had to end without us knowing if there was gonna be more, so [the writers] needed to thread the needle of doing both a potential series ending and a season ending, all in one."

The season 7 finale saw humanity cease to exist as the main characters decided to return from their unexplained alien after life to live out their days together on Earth — a controversial choice among fans. Rothenberg acknowledged that he approaches storytelling by not worrying what the audience reaction may be in response.

"First of all, the whole show is written, season after season, long before it airs, so there’s nothing we could do once people start reacting to episodes as they air, certainly within a season," he told KSite TV in September 2020. "Between seasons, obviously, we have time to kind of take stock and look at how the season was received, but the truth is, I try not to let fan reaction, either good or bad, dictate what we’re gonna do."

He added: "The show obviously is hard to watch sometimes. It’s not designed to be a pleasant, enjoyable, happy ride. If you can’t sign up for a ride like that, knowing that you’re going to lose characters that you love, for instance, then you shouldn’t. Don’t watch the show if you cannot handle losing characters that you love."

Scroll on for more TV shows that hit 100 episodes:

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season

Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
The Independent

The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request

The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Collider

10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb

With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
TEXAS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished

Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast

With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor Dumped At The Altar-- Ridge Moves Out After Learning The Truth

Thomas's secret will shatter Ridge and Taylor's chances at happiness.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be blown away when he learns Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was responsible for making the fake CPS call and framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She Knows Soaps reported that when the truth comes out, it will put Ridge and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) marriage at risk, as Ridge will rush to Brooke's side.
EW.com

The Walking Dead finale ending with Rick and Michonne explained

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. The Walking Dead easily could have ended its epic 11-season, record-breaking run with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) riding off into the distance on his motorcycle. And for a minute there, as the screen faded to black, it appeared it would. And then a match was lit.
Looper

Original Walking Dead Actor Chandler Riggs' Sly Finale Cameo Slipped Right Past Viewers

After 11 seasons and over 170 episodes, the iconic zombie drama based on the Image Comics series has reached the finish line. "The Walking Dead" capped things off with a very eventful finale that even brought back several fan favorites, including Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). There was even a small cameo from Chandler Riggs that many viewers might have missed.
Us Weekly

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Twins Surprise Fans By Joining the Singer During Her Macy’s Day Parade Performance

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock A family affair! Mariah Carey lived out her holiday dreams by performing in the finale of the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe were there to join her.  "Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁,” Carey, 52, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24, alongside images from the event. “Grateful […]
ComicBook

John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: The Final Fate of Each Character

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Rest in peace, The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and innumerable deaths, Sunday night's Walking Dead series finale marked the end of the AMC zombie drama — and as hinted by the "Rest in Peace" title, not everyone made it out alive. Things looked grim for the survivors after the show's penultimate episode ended on a major cliffhanger, which saw the heroes trapped between zombie masses and Governor Pamela Milton's (Laila Robins) army as a walker horde flooded inside the Commonwealth's walls. For some, the finale was fatal.
OHIO STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
Us Weekly

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo’s Relationship Timeline

They may have gotten a controversial start, but Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo are still going strong. Bachelor Nation met Fuller during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. After her relationship with the pilot didn’t work out, she was linked to season 19 Bachelor Chris Soules. The twosome split in fall […]
Vice

The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening

The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

249K+
Followers
24K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy