VIDEO: All-Male Gang of Elk Spotted by Hunters in Montana

Source: Youtube channel ViralHog

Sooner or later, everyone - including elk - need a boy's night out. It's not that they don't want to be around women. It might be quite the opposite, in fact. But nobody understands you better than your bros!

This video was shot in Montana, and though we might be able to guess at its location because of the landscape, we're not sure exactly where it was shot. That's probably because the guys that filmed it don't want to let us in on their secret spot.

Here's all the information they were willing to provide: "this video was filmed while on a late-season hunt in January in Northwest Montana. This is a bull elk bachelor herd."

Especially in late winter and spring, elk herds (called gangs) tend to divide by gender, with smaller groups of males and larger herds of females. The male gangs also tend to be more move more quickly and to have members come and go at will. The female gangs, in turn, move a bit more slowly and have larger numbers, especially when their young are present.

