Kanye West and Drake's recent reunion to support imprisoned O.G. Larry Hoover reportedly has the Feds shocked and upset. Ye and Drizzy headlined a huge Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert on Thursday (Dec. 9) at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The sold-out show came together as a means to help raise awareness for Hoover, who is currently serving six life sentences after being convicted of murder and running a criminal organization in 1997. According to a TMZ report published on Saturday (Dec. 11), the Feds are "surprised" and upset by the decision of the two rap megastars to support a convicted criminal who they say is "the worst of the worst."

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO