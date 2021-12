What better way to start off the day than with a hearty breakfast? Not just a plain bowl of cereal at home or a lukewarm cup of coffee at the office — we're talking about eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, biscuits, the works. Of course, you really can't get a big, filling breakfast nowadays, what with those hectic morning commutes and the go-go pace of today's modern world. Fortunately for us all, that most important meal of the day need not be sacrificed for convenience so long as you live near any fast food restaurant.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO