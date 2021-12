NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn landlord who says he has been working with tenants struggling to pay rent during the pandemic is now struggling to provide them heat. His boiler is broken and supply chain issues have made it difficult to find a new one. Despite efforts to fix it, the city is threatening to fine him thousands of dollars, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Unpacking and delivering space heaters is not what Lincoln Eccles wanted to be doing this winter. It’s a last resort after the boiler in his 100-plus-year-old Crown Heights building broke. “We had repeat plumbers come through,” Eccles said. For months,...

