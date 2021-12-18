ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Guam Is New Front Line Against China

By Alastair Gale
realcleardefense.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remote Pacific island, better known for beaches, is seen as a potential staging...

www.realcleardefense.com

dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China trying to build first Atlantic coast warship base – here’s where

China is seeking to establish a major new military base in Africa with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, according to U.S. intelligence officials who spoke with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. A permanent base on the Atlantic coast would allow Chinese warships to rearm across the ocean from the U.S., giving easier geographic access to major U.S. cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, and more.
MILITARY
Reuters

Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia, China present unified front amid rising tensions with West

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The leaders of Russia and China sought to display a unified front in the face of both countries’ increasingly tense relations with the West, hailing their “model” relations during a video call on December 15.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

‘Ulcer’ Strategy: How the U.S. Could Wage War on China

David Berger wants to give Xi Jinping an ulcer. Early this month the U.S. Marine Corps commandant signed out the “Concept for Stand-in Forces,” a strategic directive that outlines how small marine units will operate along Asia’s first island chain in concert with the U.S. Navy fleet to make things tough on China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) during a conflict in the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, or South China Sea.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Converging Ways of War: Russian, China and America

Thinking about major war is back in fashion as forever wars shuffle off and near-peer conflicts become considered plausible. Counter-insurgency is giving way to postulated high intensity wars between technologically advanced great powers. The operational level concepts that describe in an abstract manner how military forces might be used in such battlespaces are being dusted off and revised.
BEAUTY & FASHION
realcleardefense.com

Beijing’s New Carrier Forces Shake-Up in U.S. Tech Sharing

The Pacific Ocean will get a little more crowded next year as China debuts its new Type 003 aircraft carrier, launching the flat-top just before the USS Gerard R. Ford (CVN-78) finishes its pre-deployment refit. Beijing has timed the launch to blunt the geopolitical impact of the USS Ford, presenting China’s platform as an equal counterweight. But the launch of the Type 003 sends another, more subtle signal: China’s carrier sector is now open for business.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Russia and China’s Dangerous Decline

The risk of war arises not because they’re strong but because they foresee their advantages slipping away. The risk of confrontation between the U.S. and China is greater than it has been in decades, and a broader war, triggered by a Chinese action against Taiwan, is a possibility. In “Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap?” (2017), Graham Allison likened the situation to the Peloponnesian War, which the Athenian historian thought inevitable because Sparta feared the rising power of Athens.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

China’s Military Is Setting Sail for the Atlantic and Beyond

Alfred Thayer Mahan’s strategy, which made the U.S. a maritime power over a century ago, may now be turned against it. In Equatorial Guinea, a tiny, oil-rich country on the Atlantic coast of Africa, a global clash of strategy between the U.S. and China may play out in the next few years. The Pentagon is alarmed at reports that China may build a multipurpose naval base there, providing Beijing with military access to the mid-Atlantic. This follows Chinese construction of a military installation inside a commercial port on the Red Sea in Djibouti, and reports of a similar facility being built in the United Arab Emirates (the Emiratis said the project had been scrapped).
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

China deplores new US sanctions against Xinjiang tech companies

Beijing [China], December 18 (ANI): China strongly deplored new US sanctions barring exports for eight Xinjiang tech companies, saying such measures undermine international economic and trade between the two countries. China's Ministry of Commerce's spokesperson said on Friday: "It's not the first time the US government has interfered with the...
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

Bring Back the First Fleet for the South China Sea

In the South China Sea, skirmishes amongst fishing fleets and coast guards near a contested shoal are commonplace. But there is a bigger fight coming. China is undermining and challenging U.S. interests and alliances in the region setting the stage for a major showdown with the U.S. To deter a...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

A Strategy to Counter Chinese Influence Operations

Christine Fang was in her twenties when the Chinese government sent her to enroll in a San Francisco area college. Fang wasted no time and spent years ingratiating herself with local officials. According to the Axios article that broke the story, “through campaign fundraising, extensive networking, personal charisma, and romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors, Fang was able to gain proximity to political power.” She was able to grow particularly close to the political networks of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA). After the FBI caught on to the operation, Fang suddenly disappeared, presumably back to China. U.S. officials claim that her mission was to gather political intelligence and influence rising politicians.
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

New Characteristics for Chinese Socialism?

How a CCP resolution connects Xi to China’s marxist past. During the communist era in East Germany, the ruling elite adopted a song with the uncompromising line Die Partei, die Partei, die hat immer recht (“The Party, the Party, which is always right”). Today’s Chinese Communist Party is not quite so blunt. A resolution on China’s history issued by the CCP in November strikes a more nuanced note: “The Party is great not because it never makes mistakes, but because it always owns up to its errors, actively engages in criticism and self-criticism, and has the courage to confront problems and reform itself.”
CHINA
realcleardefense.com

China’s PLA Is a Peasant Army No More

The Pentagon cannot hope to prevail merely by outspending Beijing. In a recent interview, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley declared that the People’s Liberation Army had transformed “from a peasant-based infantry army that was very, very large in 1979 to a very capable military that covers all the domains and has global ambitions.” Indeed, just the last six months have seen Beijing make great leaps forward—from rapidly constructing hundreds of missile silos to successfully testing a nuclear-capable Fractional Orbital Bombardment System equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle. Moreover, both advancements took America’s China-watchers by surprise. While comparisons to a “Sputnik moment” are hyperbolic, the harsh reality is that for nearly three decades China has undertaken a massive military buildup to offset America’s advantages—with notable success.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Solomon Islands Crisis: America Needs a New Pacific Strategy

The U.S. has been largely subcontracting its foreign policy for many Pacific Islands to Australia and New Zealand. That needs to change. The recent eruption of civil unrest in the Solomon Islands has prompted extensive commentary in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand seeking to understand the causes of the violence. While some of this commentary has captured the myriad issues generating dissatisfaction with the government of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, including discontent with his 2019 switch of diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Beijing’s corrupting role in the Solomon Islands, less attention has been paid to the larger lessons for U.S. policy in the Pacific.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Build Expeditionary ASW Air-Combat Elements

U.S. military leaders have clearly articulated the near-term challenge posed by our main strategic competitors, China and Russia, alongside the stark reality that increased near-term defense spending will not be a viable option to meet that challenge. Both potential adversaries are investing heavily in their respective submarine forces, requiring a significant refocus on Navy antisubmarine warfare (ASW) capabilities.1 To meet this growing threat without relying on increased funding, the Navy will have to improve its operational employment of assets already at-hand instead of gambling on unproven and theoretical future forces.
MILITARY

