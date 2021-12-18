Guam Is New Front Line Against China

Christine Fang was in her twenties when the Chinese government sent her to enroll in a San Francisco area college. Fang wasted no time and spent years ingratiating herself with local officials. According to the Axios article that broke the story, “through campaign fundraising, extensive networking, personal charisma, and romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors, Fang was able to gain proximity to political power.” She was able to grow particularly close to the political networks of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA). After the FBI caught on to the operation, Fang suddenly disappeared, presumably back to China. U.S. officials claim that her mission was to gather political intelligence and influence rising politicians.

