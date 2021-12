Peter Brandt outlined the lack of a massive volume panic capitulation as his reasoning why BTC might have not bottomed out yet. Although bitcoin is already more than 30% down from its ATH marked last month, Peter Brandt believes that the asset might not have reached its bottom yet. The CEO of Factor LLC noted that there hasn’t been a high volume panic capitulation yet to outline that bottom as with previous corrections.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO