Gobble, gobble! Here are the winners of the 2021 'Oh, You Turkey!' coloring contest

The following are the Winners of the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships Christmas Fun Coloring Contest! Congratulations to all of our winners and many thanks to all of our entrants! We had hundreds of entries this year! You kiddos wore our elves out with judging!! We’d also like to thank all of the people who offered prizes for this year’s contest including: Libery Arena/Kaos Fun Zone/Fly World, English’s Model Railroad, Treasure Castle Playland, Elery Nau Hardware, Hooplas, Harder Sporting Goods, AMC Theaters, Dairy Queen, Trout Pond Park and Outback Roos. All prizes will be mailed to the winners!
