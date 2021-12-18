ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Gobble, gobble! Here are the winners of the 2021 'Oh, You Turkey!' coloring contest

By Star Tribune
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe received almost 2,000 submissions, which were judged by a team of...

m.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Holiday Coloring Contest in Holland

If you are looking for a fun holiday activity that doesn't involve the mess then you may want to take part in this years Holiday Coloring Contest in Holland. All children up to `12 years old are invited to participate in the contest which is happening through December 23rd. The winner of the contest will receive a $25 gift card to Peachwave.
HOLLAND, MI
newportthisweek.com

Holidays by the Sea Window Contest Winner

The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce held its third annual Holidays by the Sea Window Contest earlier this month. Chamber members were encouraged to enter and show off their festive décor to be viewed by the Chamber Ambassadors, a group of chamber member volunteers. The Ambassadors chose Stalise as this year’s winner.
NEWPORT, RI
webbweekly.com

Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships Christmas Fun Coloring Contest Winners Announced!

The following are the Winners of the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships Christmas Fun Coloring Contest! Congratulations to all of our winners and many thanks to all of our entrants! We had hundreds of entries this year! You kiddos wore our elves out with judging!! We’d also like to thank all of the people who offered prizes for this year’s contest including: Libery Arena/Kaos Fun Zone/Fly World, English’s Model Railroad, Treasure Castle Playland, Elery Nau Hardware, Hooplas, Harder Sporting Goods, AMC Theaters, Dairy Queen, Trout Pond Park and Outback Roos. All prizes will be mailed to the winners!
LIFESTYLE
cortlandstandard.net

Announcing the winners of the 2021 Cortland Standard Holiday Coloring Contest!

The judges panel has deliberated and we have selected winners for our annual Holiday Coloring Contest! Check out the awesome and imaginative winning entries below. Winners will be contacted by the Cortland Standard with regards to prizes and the distribution of the prizes. Thank you to all that entered. 4-6...
CORTLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Food Drink#The Star Tribune
connectsavannah.com

DECORATE THE TREE CONTEST WINNERS!

Congratulations to our first ever DECORATE THE TREE Contest Winners! We had tons of entries displayed at the Trustees’ Garden Christmas Festival, and here are our four winners (voted on by the Connect Savannah staff). We will announce the names in a later issue.
SAVANNAH, GA
thetowerpulse.net

The Goblin is gobble-worthy: New sushi resturant Downtown does not disappoint

If you love sushi and are looking for a new place to try, you are in luck, as a new restaurant in Detroit just popped up. The Goblin has been getting some attention from customers and can be found on Instagram, advertising delicately made sushi in cute pictures. While they only advertise on Instagram, people cannot resist looking for places to get good sushi. The Goblin is right up their alley.
DETROIT, MI
bouldercityreview.com

Contest yields colorful entries

Boulder City continues to have some colorful characters — or rather characters who like to color. The second annual Boulder City Review Christmas coloring contest received more than 30 entries in three age divisions: 4-7, 8-12 and 55 and older. The entries were judged on their color, neatness and...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Bread, bacon and gooey cheese combine to make an over-the-top holiday appetizer

Winter has finally set in, bringing with it the year's most indulgent holidays. And what better way to indulge than with rich, gooey cheese bread. Of course, cheese bread means many things to many people. It can be anything from a garlic bread, lightly dusted with Parmesan, to a mozzarella-stuffed pizza crust, to a Cheddar-flecked quick bread. While any of these would make a cheese lover happy, there is one version that might top them all: Khachapuri.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Herald-Mail

If you need more cookie ideas, here are some proven winners

Sugar cookies aren't the only holiday favorites. If you're looking for alternatives, here are a few recipes that were entered over the years Herald-Mail Media conducted its Holiday Goodies contest:. Peppermint Snowball cookies. Dawn M. Carbaugh, Hagerstown. 1 cup butter, softened. 2/3 cup confectioners' sugar, sifted. 2 1/4 cups all-purpose...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Minneapolis Star Tribune

The lazy person's humorous guide to last-minute DIY Christmas gifts

You've done it again: procrastinated until the last minute to shop for Christmas. And thanks to supply chain issues and product shortages, it may be harder than in previous years to make the dash to save Christmas. Never fear! Even if you can't bake, sew, can, cook, saw, sand, paint,...
LIFESTYLE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

The birds are all right

It turns out that birds are not real. Just check out the billboards, T-shirts, social media postings and the messages on a truth van touring the country. Birds are actually government surveillance drones that recharge themselves by perching on power lines right over our heads. That explains a lot. The fact that Twitter has a little bird as its symbol should tell people everything they need to know about the powerful forces at work.
ANIMALS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

How to create a guest room that's comfortable, even in a pandemic

When suitcase-toting friends and relatives arrive on your doorstep during the holidays, or at any other time of year, it's good to have a welcoming place to put them, somewhat removed from the fray of everyday life. "Traveling can be a stressful experience, so it's nice to offer your guests...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy