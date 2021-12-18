Gobble, gobble! Here are the winners of the 2021 'Oh, You Turkey!' coloring contest

If you love sushi and are looking for a new place to try, you are in luck, as a new restaurant in Detroit just popped up. The Goblin has been getting some attention from customers and can be found on Instagram, advertising delicately made sushi in cute pictures. While they only advertise on Instagram, people cannot resist looking for places to get good sushi. The Goblin is right up their alley.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO