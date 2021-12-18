ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Gordon Ramsay opens 1st Chicago restaurant

By Louisa Chu Chicago Tribune
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGordon Ramsay, the British celebrity chef best known for his explosive temper as a reality television star, opens his first restaurant in Chicago on Friday. Gordon Ramsay Burger has taken over the northeast corner of Ontario and State streets with a casual restaurant seating a maximum of 128 diners at window...

