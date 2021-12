Break out the binoculars or just hope that you're lucky enough to catch a glimpse with the naked eye because Comet Leonard is in town. Well, kinda. Earlier this year, NASA-type folks discovered Comet C/2021 A1 and then quickly renamed it, Leonard. It won't pass by this way again for another 80,000 years, so you may want to try to see it before it goes bye-bye by the end of the month.

