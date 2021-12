Twenty-four hours is the standard allotment of time to enjoy a victory in the NFL - but for the San Francisco 49ers, that was not the case this week. "(Kyle Shanahan) was pretty blunt with us and said we're not celebrating tonight," fullback Kyle Juszczyk said after the 49ers victory over the Atlanta Falcons. "It's time to get ready for Tennessee and we'll celebrate Thursday night, and hopefully we will have a lot to celebrate after that game."

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO