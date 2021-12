The Opera web browser is one of the popular browsers on the market today. The company behind this tool has switched from its own rendering engine to Chromium, which is both a good and bad thing. Now, if you are a long-time user of Opera, then by now you should know of the values of backing up your files before upgrading to a newer version. Now, getting this done is not straightforward because Opera does not provide a way to backup your file, but the company recommends it.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO