ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Warming

How harvesting seaweed could help in the battle against climate change

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the effects of climate change continue to accelerate, the UN says the...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

How Changes In Building Infrastructure Can Truly Combat Climate Change

Executive Vice President of Schneider Electric’s Digital Energy Division. From rising sea levels in Venice to intense wildfires in Australia, we are embarking on a massive shift in climates worldwide. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found this year that without "rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5°C or even 2°C will be beyond reach." But many proposed solutions, like eliminating plastic straws, have only been aimed at individual consumers. However, the answer lies in collaborative actions by all stakeholders, especially the most significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
Wired

How Can People Harmed by Climate Change Be Compensated?

Should people harmed by climate change be compensated?. From typhoons and flooding to heatwaves and drought, research has shown that many disasters are already being made worse, or more likely to occur, due to climate change. Slow onset climate events like sea level rise, ocean acidification, loss of agricultural land or glacial retreat are also already taking place—sea level rise is now in the region of 3 to 4 mm per year.
ENVIRONMENT
HackerNoon

How AI Technology Can Help in the Climate Change Crisis by Reducing Emissions

This article will help you discover how to apply AI in climate change reversing practices and make sure your algorithms don't cause excess pollution on their own. The benefits range from financial incentives to compliance to gaining “green” status to gaining a ‘green’ status. Research shows that AI technology could help cut greenhouse gas emissions by 4% by 2030. What Your Business Gains from Embracing Sustainability: What Your business Gains is from embracing sustainability: Embrace sustainability. People are increasingly aware of climate change and want to associate with companies that fight against global warming.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Seaweed#Methane Emissions#Un#Cbs News
InsideHook

Could the Oceans Be Engineered to Reverse Climate Change?

The more data is released about the effects of climate change, both now and in the coming years, the more alarming the situation looks. And while there are certain steps that can be taken to mitigate the effects of climate change, from cutting fossil fuel use to decarbonizing transportation to eating less meat, even more dramatic steps might be necessary to avert catastrophe.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland.com

To help fix climate change, start with our lattes

Regarding the Dec. 3 guest column, “As the world’s 26th largest emitter, Ohio can make a climate-change difference:” If we want to make a difference about climate change, we should drop the trendy buzzwords and utopian ideas and deal practically with issues of pollution. Most of the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Scientific American

An International Institute Will Help Us Manage Climate Change

This has been quite the year for climate science. Extreme weather events made headlines year-round, including exceptional heatwaves, floods, and fires driven by droughts. Two leading climate scientists, Suki Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann, won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics. World leaders finally came together in Glasgow for the COP26 meeting. There is little doubt that human-induced climate change is an imminent threat, and the pressure to act is mounting on government and industry.
ENVIRONMENT
mtpr.org

Climate change could create new salmon habitat, researchers say

Climate change may produce new pacific salmon habitat in the western US. That’s the finding of a study led by Simon Fraser University involving University of Montana researchers published in Nature Communications. The study projects that the melting glaciers could produce over 3500 miles of pacific salmon habitat throughout...
ENVIRONMENT
EurekAlert

Brain study on how to slow down climate change

When it comes to climate-friendly behaviour, there is often a gap between what we want and what we actually do. Although most people want to see climate change slowed down, many do not behave in an appropriately sustainable way. Researchers at the University of Bern have now used brain stimulation to demonstrate that the ability to mentalise with the future victims of climate change encourages sustainable behaviour.
ENVIRONMENT
KGW

OSU study: Reducing logging can help stop climate change

CORVALLIS, Ore. — When thinking about ways to curb climate change, reducing the use of fossil fuels and cutting down carbon emissions are likely the first things that come to mind. Researchers at Oregon State University (OSU) say there's another very important thing that can be done. "If we...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Reducing logging can help curb climate change, Oregon researchers say

CORVALLIS, Ore. — When thinking about ways to curb climate change, reducing the use of fossil fuels and cutting down carbon emissions are likely the first things that come to mind. Researchers at Oregon State University (OSU) say there's another very important thing that can be done. "If we...
OREGON STATE
Alissa Rose

American health could suffer due to climate change.

Climate change in the United States is worsening day by day. As we all see today, hurricanes are becoming stronger and more significant, heat waves are more frequent, the severity of land-falling increases, wildfires are bigger, and Seas are warmer, and flooding is more common.
Inc.com

How Scientists Are Using AI to Understand Climate Change

The climate is changing faster than ever before. Machine learning could be a key understanding how--and to what extent. That's according to Karen A. McKinnon, assistant professor at UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. During the Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems, which is being held online this week, McKinnon spoke about the ways scientists can use artificial intelligence, in this case machine learning, to make critical observations about the ways that weather patterns changing.
SCIENCE
dmagazine.com

Dallas’ Hypergiant Is in the Smithsonian for Battling Climate Change With Algae

Dallas-based AI software innovator Hypergiant developed a machine that is now featured in the Smithsonian’s FUTURES exhibit, displaying some of the world’s most impactful inventions. Called Eos Bioreactor, the device grows algae to pull carbon from the atmosphere at a rate 400 times more effective than trees. The...
DALLAS, TX
World Economic Forum

6 holiday gift ideas that help fight climate change

Half of all British adults receive at least one unwanted holiday gift, according to research from the website, finder.com. With sustainability in focus, maybe it's time to change tack and channel money toward a climate-change fighting cause. UpLink entrepreneurs offer these ideas for holiday gifts that can make a difference.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy