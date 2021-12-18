How harvesting seaweed could help in the battle against climate change

Executive Vice President of Schneider Electric’s Digital Energy Division. From rising sea levels in Venice to intense wildfires in Australia, we are embarking on a massive shift in climates worldwide. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found this year that without "rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5°C or even 2°C will be beyond reach." But many proposed solutions, like eliminating plastic straws, have only been aimed at individual consumers. However, the answer lies in collaborative actions by all stakeholders, especially the most significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.
Comments / 0