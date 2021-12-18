ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Europeans reimpose restrictions as omicron sweeps continent

By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
crossroadstoday.com

Here Are The New Travel Restrictions For Americans Traveling To Europe

This article will be updated regularly as new information becomes available. With the emergence of the potentially highly contagious Covid-19 Omicron variant, new travel restrictions and requirements are going into effect for U.S. travelers heading to Europe. Americans can still travel to European countries for now, although each country makes...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Europeans#Paris#Covid#Ap
CBS News

Amid scandal over breaking its own COVID rules, U.K. government reimposes restrictions to fight Omicron

London — The U.K. has reimposed restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus amid a scandal over senior officials breaking their own rules during last year's strict COVID-19 lockdown. The controversy has shaken public confidence in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, with critics saying it is undermining public health measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gazette

South African study offers Omicron hope as nations reimpose curbs

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African study offered Christmas glad tidings about the severity of Omicron and the trend of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday as the fast-spreading coronavirus variant forced countries across the world to impose new curbs. The study by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) suggested that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKBN

Military helps German hospital fighting COVID

It is operated in cooperation between regional authorities and the German military, helping ensure it has state-of-the art equipment, spare beds and additional staff who work there while they are on standby for possible troop deployments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Thailand reimposes quarantine as concerns grow over omicron

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thailand on Tuesday decided to immediately reimpose a mandatory quarantine for visitors and suspend a “test-and-go” scheme for fully vaccinated arrivals as concerns grow over the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the government said. The decision is a blow to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

German health minister expects virus surge around New Year’s

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister said Thursday that he expects a surge in coronavirus cases around New Year’s snd people will likely need a fourth vaccine shot to maintain the best immune response against COVID-19. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told public radio network WDR 2 that Germany hasn’t yet seen a big, rapid wave of new infections from the omicron variant like some other European countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

People are sharing why they want to move from the U.S. to Europe and it's an eye-opener

Some Americans are making a conscious decision to leave the country for Europe and it's a telling sign of the times we live in. Many who took the decision say it's ironic that they had to move abroad to achieve the 'American dream.' Better pay, affordable healthcare, housing, education and better working conditions were some of the factors that motivated them to move. The ongoing mass resignations across industries over poor pay and toxic working conditions, dubbed 'The Great Resignation,' have highlighted how workers have had enough of the current system. Reddit user u/Frozenchair asked, "People who want to move from America to Europe, why?" and the responses are an eye-opener. Here are some of the top responses we came across:
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
AFP

China's Xi'an tests millions as Covid cases rise

The Chinese city of Xi'an began testing millions of residents for the coronavirus on Tuesday after the detection of more than 40 new cases raised concerns of wider transmission ahead of a busy travel season. China, where the virus was first detected, has slowed new cases to a trickle since the middle of last year through border restrictions, targeted lockdowns and lengthy quarantines as it pursues a zero-Covid strategy. But the world's second-largest economy is now fighting local outbreaks in several cities, including key industrial hubs in the east and south. Authorities are keen to extinguish the flare-ups ahead of a crucial period that will see the capital Beijing host the Winter Olympics in February as well as a surge in cross-country travel during the Lunar New Year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

China orders lockdown of up to 13 million people in Xi'an

BEIJING (AP) — China ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympic Games. State media reported that city...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Xi'an locks down as China races to zero-Covid for Olympics

Thirteen million people in a major Chinese city were under strict stay-at-home orders starting Thursday to stop the spread of Covid-19, as authorities scramble to keep their zero-case strategy six weeks ahead of the Winter Olympics. Xi'an reported another 63 cases on Thursday, days after authorities began mass testing all 13 million residents.
SPORTS
AFP

China locks down city as Covid cases surge around the world

China shut down a city of 13 million people on Thursday in a bid to extinguish a tiny Covid-19 outbreak and chase its zero-case goal, as other nations around the globe battled huge infection surges driven by Omicron.  Omicron has not been reported in Xi'an and only dozens of the less infectious Delta cases have been detected in the city of 13 million people in recent days. 
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy