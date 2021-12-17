ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks limited to 50% arena capacity after B.C. government ruling

Cover picture for the articleThe Vancouver Canucks will have 50 per cent arena capacity for home games starting next week after the B.C. government unveiled new rules to combat the...

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
QMJHL pauses league activities until Jan. 7 in light of rising COVID-19 cases

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced a pause in league activities on Tuesday that will last until at least Jan. 7 "in light of the recent increases of COVID-19 cases in Eastern Canada." The league says it is currently working on updated protocols, including preventive testing prior to the...
NHL postpones Tuesday's Flyers-Capitals game amid COVID-19 concerns

The NHL has postponed Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals, citing COVID-related issues affecting the Capitals, just one day after the league said it would be pausing all activities from Wednesday through Christmas Day over COVID-19 concerns. With the Flyers versus Capitals game postponed, only one game...
Ho-Ho Holiday edition of The Canucks Hour

Jamie Dodd and Thomas Drance review the year that was for the Canucks and talk about what to look forward to in 2022.The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
Maple Leafs continue to lead Canadian teams on Stanley Cup odds

As the NHL enters an extended Christmas break, the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to lead all Canadian teams on the 2022 Stanley Cup odds, closely trailing the favourites as a +900 wager at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Idle since last Tuesday due to a coronavirus outbreak, the Christmas break comes...
Hour 1 - No Beijing for NHLers

Jamie and Israel are joined by Corey Hirsch to talk all things Canucks. They also get you set for the Holidays with Ask Us Anything on a Thursday.The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
Oilers games, World Juniors limited to 50% capacity

As Omicron cases of COVID sore here in Alberta, the government announced today that they will be implementing capacity limits for Oilers games for when the schedule resumes after Christmas. This afternoon, the province announced new health measures to curb the spread of the Omicron variant that will take effect...
Canucks feel best is yet to come as they await return to play

VANCOUVER – More than half an hour after their final practice ended and their extended holiday break began, a handful of Vancouver Canucks players were still on the ice, reluctant to leave. They were just playing, having fun. J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Elias Pettersson were staging...
NHL officially withdraws from 2022 Winter Olympics amid rising COVID-19 cases

The NHL has officially announced that, amid rising cases of COVID-19 across the league, players will no longer be participating in February's Winter Olympics in Beijing. "The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL Players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "Accordingly, we have waited as long as possible to make this decision while exploring every available option to enable our Players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
As COVID-19 cases surge, Hellebuyck calls NHL's decision to pause season 'overkill'

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck criticized the NHL's decision to pause its season, a move which made it the first North American professional sports league to halt its schedule amid an unprecedented global spike in COVID-19 cases, driven by the rise of the Omicron variant. "It’s a little overkill," Hellebuyck...
NHL shuts down Wednesday through Saturday; 5 games postponed

The NHL is putting all teams on pause from Wednesday through Saturday. The move postpones five additional games scheduled for Thursday to make it a total of 49 this season. An increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players around the league led to 10 teams closing practice facilities. An early start to the Christmas break also comes with teams being allowed to gather Sunday for testing and other activities. The season is set to resume with games next Monday.
Flames, city at impasse again after event centre deal stalls

It has been less than three weeks since the Calgary Flames left Anaheim with a shootout win that put them atop the NHL standings. A monumental moment for an organization in desperate need of a turnaround. Since then the organization has dropped four games in a row, lost 20 players...
Top 5 Canucks prospects: Danila Klimovich has potential to be a star

VANCOUVER – In a lot of ways, Dmitry Zlodeyev is typical of Vancouver Canucks draft picks the last couple of years. The National Hockey League team traded away its 2020 first-round pick to acquire J.T. Miller and surrendered its 2021 first-rounder in the Conor Garland-Oliver Ekman-Larsson blockbuster. Previous general manager Jim Benning also sacrificed enough other high-value picks trying to build out his NHL roster that in the last two drafts the Canucks haven’t had a single top-40 selection and just two at-bats in the top 112.
MLSE to donate 1,200 pounds of food after Raptors, Leafs games postponement

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment is set to donate 1,200 pounds of food to Second Harvest, a Canadian food rescue organization, after the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors games at Scotiabank Arena were postponed. The NHL has paused the season through Christmas Day. The Leafs were scheduled to host...
NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
Top 5 Jets prospects: Cole Perfetti could end up being the crown jewel

WINNIPEG – The next wave of Winnipeg Jets prospects represents a combo platter varying from knocking on the door to likely being well worth the wait. Although the current roster is still filled with draft picks ranging from can’t miss first-rounders to mid-to-late round value picks, there is plenty for Jets Nation to be excited about as it relates to the prospect pipeline.
