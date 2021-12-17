The Alliance for Health Equity Invests $225,000 over two years in Opportunities Industrialization Center Inc. at Chester County (OIC) for the Coatesville Homelessness and Unemployment Collective
(Coatesville, Pennsylvania) - The Alliance for Health Equity (AHE) is pleased to announce a two-year grant award in the amount of $225,000 to the Opportunities Industrialization Center Inc. at Chester County (OIC) for the Coatesville Homelessness and Unemployment Collective. Coatesville's Collective Impact Initiative will help people live healthy and well by...philanthropynetwork.org
Comments / 0