Chester County, PA

The Alliance for Health Equity Invests $225,000 over two years in Opportunities Industrialization Center Inc. at Chester County (OIC) for the Coatesville Homelessness and Unemployment Collective

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Coatesville, Pennsylvania) - The Alliance for Health Equity (AHE) is pleased to announce a two-year grant award in the amount of $225,000 to the Opportunities Industrialization Center Inc. at Chester County (OIC) for the Coatesville Homelessness and Unemployment Collective. Coatesville's Collective Impact Initiative will help people live healthy and well by...

