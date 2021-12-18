Climate Change May Affect Future Travels

A significant conference for our planet, the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP), took place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12. At COP26, the twenty-sixth iteration of the conference, big carbon emitters like the United States, China and India agreed with more than 200 countries on tackling climate change. According to The Guardian, scientists “estimate that emissions must be reduced to net-zero by 2050 if the world is to have a good chance of remaining within the 1.5C threshold.” The 1.5C threshold is the preferred temperature rise, described as a “must-have” to prevent sudden catastrophic consequences in the world. According to The Guardian, “1.5C would still result in rising sea levels, bleaching of coral reefs, increase in heat waves, droughts, floods, fierce storms, but these would be far less than the extremes associated with a rise of 2C.” After weeks of discussion, agreements regarding deforestation, methane use reduction, carbon use, and the U.S.-China agreement became somewhat real.

