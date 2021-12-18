ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate Change May Affect Future Travels

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the millions of people who visit Yellowstone National Park each year the sight of Old Faithful can be a disappointment. The geyser, which is famous for erupting at regular intervals, is doing so less frequently these days. And tourists planning to take in the treasures of St. Mark's Square in...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Florida-sized Doomsday Glacier melting at alarming rate

A massive glacier in Antarctica, seen as crucial to the global sea level rise, could lose its ice shelf in ?as little as five years,? a team of scientists has warned. The Thwaites Glacier in western Antarctica is sometimes called the Doomsday Glacier because of its great potential to raise sea levels once melted. The glacier is about 74,000 square miles, which is roughly the size of Florida, according to CBS News.
EARTH SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Winter Is Coming Paradox: Researchers Uncover the Surprising Cause of the Little Ice Age

Cold era, lasting from early 15th to mid-19th centuries, triggered by unusually warm conditions. New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provides a novel answer to one of the persistent questions in historical climatology, environmental history, and the earth sciences: what caused the Little Ice Age? The answer, we now know, is a paradox: warming.
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

A Peculiar Magma “Wind” Exists Deep Beneath Panama

An anomalous geochemical composition beneath Panama has been discovered by an international team of scientists – and they believed it did not form there. It formed over 1,500 kilometers (900 miles) away near the Galápagos islands, carried over thanks to a “Mantle Wind” that blows under the Earth’s crust.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

From enormous tides to millions of shells, here are 6 unique beaches for your summer road trip

As lockdowns ease and we head into summer, many Australians have started thinking about their beach holiday. For most people, a beach involves sun, sand, salt, and waves. A beach is a beach – right? For coastal scientists and engineers, it’s a little different. We wonder how these beaches are made and why they are so different. Australia has over 35,000 kilometres of coastline to explore, and our beaches can differ radically. In Australia’s south, where tides are smaller and waves bigger, we get high energy beaches with lots of surf and sand. The north’s larger tides and smaller waves mean...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Glaciers in Himalayas melting at ‘exceptional’ rate, scientists warn

Glaciers in the Himalayas are shrinking far more rapidly than glaciers in other parts of the world, threatening the water supply of millions of people in Asia, new research warns.The study, led by scientists at the University of Leeds, found that in recent decades, Himalayan glaciers have lost ice 10 times more quickly than they have on average since the Little Ice Age, when glaciers expanded around 400-700 years ago. The ice loss is occurring so quickly, the research team described the rate as “exceptional”.The researchers reconstructed the extent and ice content of 14,798 Himalayan glaciers to reveal how large...
WORLD
Phys.org

How climate change and extreme weather may lead to food shortages and escalating prices

In a world with an increasing human population, climate change may have a serious impact on our ability to grow enough food. Research from as far back as 2007 found that around 30% of year-to-year fluctuations in tons of crops grown per hectare were due to changes in the climate. It is remarkable under these circumstances that the global agricultural system has managed to remain fairly robust, and that major food shortages have been rare.
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

How the climate crisis is affecting tornadoes

(CNN) — The series of tornadoes that ripped through the Midwest and the Southeast United States this weekend adds to another stretch of deadly and potentially unprecedented weather disasters this year, exacerbating the already growing economic toll brought by climate disasters across the country. And in the wake of...
ENVIRONMENT
sciencealert.com

How Does Climate Change Affect Deadly Tornadoes? A Scientist Explains

The deadly tornado outbreak that tore through communities from Arkansas to Illinois on the night of 10-11 December 2021, was so unusual in its duration and strength, particularly for December, that a lot of people including the US president are asking what role climate change might have played – and whether tornadoes will become more common in a warming world.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

2021’s climate disasters revealed an east-west weather divide, with one side of the country too wet, the other dangerously dry

Alongside a lingering global pandemic, the year 2021 was filled with climate disasters, some so intense they surprised even the scientists who study them. Extreme rainstorms turned to raging flash floods that swept through mountain towns in Europe, killing over 200 people. Across Asia, excessive rainfall inundated wide areas and flooded subway stations in China. Heat waves shattered records in the Pacific Northwest, Europe and the Arctic. Wildfires swept through communities in California, Canada, Greece and Australia. And those were only a few of the extremes. In the U.S. alone, damage from the biggest climate and weather disasters is expected to total...
ENVIRONMENT
njitvector.com

The World Meets for Climate Change

A significant conference for our planet, the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP), took place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12. At COP26, the twenty-sixth iteration of the conference, big carbon emitters like the United States, China and India agreed with more than 200 countries on tackling climate change. According to The Guardian, scientists “estimate that emissions must be reduced to net-zero by 2050 if the world is to have a good chance of remaining within the 1.5C threshold.” The 1.5C threshold is the preferred temperature rise, described as a “must-have” to prevent sudden catastrophic consequences in the world. According to The Guardian, “1.5C would still result in rising sea levels, bleaching of coral reefs, increase in heat waves, droughts, floods, fierce storms, but these would be far less than the extremes associated with a rise of 2C.” After weeks of discussion, agreements regarding deforestation, methane use reduction, carbon use, and the U.S.-China agreement became somewhat real.
ENVIRONMENT
PLANetizen

Climate Change Is All Around

"Postcards From a World on Fire," reads the headline of a provocative and devastating feature from The New York Times opinion pages. The page starts off with more provocations: "Cities swallowed by dust," Human history drowned by the sea," and "Economies devastated, lives ruined." This isn't Octavia Butler or Kim Stanley Robinson, however, this is real life, happening in real time, in the real world. The article tells, and shows, 193 stories—one for each country in the world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

What king tides say about CA’s future amid climate change

The so-called king tide shows what high tides will look like as sea level continues to rise. That’s why teams of volunteers and scientists flocked to the California shoreline to capture photos of the highest tide of the year as it crept up beaches and crashed onto sidewalks, staircases, and oceanfront balconies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sand Hills Express

How climate change could impact future tornado disasters

▶ Watch Video: What role did climate change play in the deadly tornadoes across the central U.S.?. A series of deadly tornadoes ripped across at least six states on Friday, killing more than 80 people in what experts have called a “historic” weather event. The twisters have devastated communities — and experts say these kinds of weather events may only get deadlier as climate change moves coastal populations inland to vulnerable areas.
ENVIRONMENT
bpr.org

The Midwest Tornadoes, Climate Change, And The Future Of Extreme Weather

While FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell called the event “unprecedented,” she also described it as “our new normal.”. “The effects that we’re seeing from climate change are the crisis of our generation,” Criswell told CNN. there is a clear link between worsening weather events like the...
ENVIRONMENT
NJ.com

Climate change is bipartisan | Sheneman

The best thing about science is that it’s true regardless of whether you believe it or not. You can talk until you’re blue in the face but the second a massive tornado touches down in the middle of December and chews a 100-mile path through the countryside, your argument becomes moot. Climate change simply is.
MANHATTAN, NY

