Environment

'Rather crazy' winter weather so far in December

By AgweekTV
AG Week
 4 days ago

The month of December has brought some turbulent weather to...

www.agweek.com

OutThere Colorado

MAJOR STORM ALERT: 24-plus inches of snow expected in Colorado, according to NWS

Hazardous conditions are expected to be present on major highways around Colorado this weekend as a lingering storm powered by an atmospheric river rolls through the state. Snow is expected to start falling on Thursday, ramping up on Friday to coat much of Western Colorado. Forecasts vary, but the Grand Junction branch of the National Weather Service is warning travelers of an expected two to three feet of accumulation.
COLORADO STATE
#Colder Weather#Upper Midwest#Meteorologist#Agweektv
thechiefnews.com

Weather: Here's what we know so far about snow in our area

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for our region calling for colder conditions and the possibility of snow that will challenge drivers and pedestrians. The following is the NWS Special Weather Statement and a Winter Weather Storm Warning for the North Oregon Casades. The forecast continues...
ENVIRONMENT
thechronicleonline.com

Weather: Here's what we know so far about snow in our area

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Special Weather Statement for our region calling for colder conditions and the possibility of snow that will challenge drivers and pedestrians. The following is the NWS Special Weather Statement and a Winter Weather Storm Warning for the North Oregon Casades. The forecast...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
pix11.com

Wind eases, but cold remains Thursday

The blustery conditions continue Wednesday night as a cold front crossed through the region. After a brisk Thursday, a warm front will approach late at night. While a cold air mass will be in place initially, some moisture will move in allowing for the chance parts of the region to see some snowflakes during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.
ENVIRONMENT

