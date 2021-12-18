'Rather crazy' winter weather so far in December

Hazardous conditions are expected to be present on major highways around Colorado this weekend as a lingering storm powered by an atmospheric river rolls through the state. Snow is expected to start falling on Thursday, ramping up on Friday to coat much of Western Colorado. Forecasts vary, but the Grand Junction branch of the National Weather Service is warning travelers of an expected two to three feet of accumulation.
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for our region calling for colder conditions and the possibility of snow that will challenge drivers and pedestrians. The following is the NWS Special Weather Statement and a Winter Weather Storm Warning for the North Oregon Casades. The forecast continues...
DENVER (CBS4) – A sizable change in the weather pattern across the country will put in the Colorado mountains is a very favorable location for big snow through Christmas weekend. Unfortunately almost none of the moisture will reach Denver and the Front Range. After such a dry start to...
Christmas Day evokes thoughts of snowfall, sledding and outdoor fun for many residents in Illinois, but the weather doesn’t always cooperate when it comes to ensuring a “White Christmas.”. In fact, the city of Chicago goes without snow more often than it receives it on Christmas Day, with...
The blustery conditions continue Wednesday night as a cold front crossed through the region. After a brisk Thursday, a warm front will approach late at night. While a cold air mass will be in place initially, some moisture will move in allowing for the chance parts of the region to see some snowflakes during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop near 20° with clear skies and light winds directed out of the south between 5 and 10 MPH. Thursday will be sunny and warm as we shoot up to a high of 50°. Christmas Eve will be a little warmer even as we rise to […]
