NFL

6 bold predictions for Ravens in Week 15 matchup vs. Packers

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 of the 2021 season. The contest has been highly anticipated by many for a very long time, but injuries have taken their toll on both teams.

With so many key players out for Baltimore and Green Bay, there will be multiple positions that need other contributors to step up in a big way. However, there will still be some of the NFL’s biggest stars on the field, and the game could shape up to be a very good one.

Below we take a look at six bold predictions for the Ravens in their Week 15 matchup with the Packers.

Whoever starts at QB for the Ravens throws for 300+ passing yards

(AP Photo/David Becker)

There is a lot of uncertainty in regards to who will suit up as the starter at the quarterback position for Baltimore in Week 15. Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury and didn’t practice all week, and if he isn’t able to play against Green Bay, backup Tyler Huntley will get the nod.

The Packers have a very good pass defense, ranking 6th in net yards per attempt allowed through the air at 5.8. However, the Ravens might have to throw the football a lot in this game, and whoever is behind center could rack up plenty of yards through the air.

Kevin Oestreicher

WR Rashod Bateman scores first-career NFL touchdown

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Bateman has shown to be just what the Ravens needed with the snaps that he’s had so far this season. In Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, Bateman caught seven passes on eight targets for 103 yards. The first-round pick was also stopped one yard shy of a touchdown.

With a passing defense in Green Bay that is tied for seventh in most passing touchdowns given up this season at 23, Bateman could be on the verge for a game in which Baltimore will need to pass the ball often to keep up on the scoreboard.

– Robert Sobus

Baltimore starts QB Tyler Huntley, QB Lamar Jackson sits with injury

Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens would love to have Jackson behind center in Week 15, but if he isn’t at 100% then it could be worthwhile to rest him against the Packers and let him heal for Baltimore’s Week 16 divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Huntley gets the start as it gets announced right before game time even though he’s gotten all of the first-team reps throughout the week. He continues to grow as a starter, as he doesn’t fumble the ball like he did in the previous week against Cleveland and leads the Ravens down the field for a few touchdowns.

– Steve Rudden

The Ravens hold Packers WR Davante Adams to under 100 yards receiving

Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

There is potential for Adams to have an absolute field day against a depleted Baltimore secondary. The Ravens have lost cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters as well as safety DeShon Elliott to season-ending injuries, while safety Chuck Clark is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Projecting Adams to have anything under 100 yards receiving is extremely bold, but if Baltimore is able to come out motivated and invest plenty of resources into stopping the star wideout, he could have a lesser day than many are anticipating.

– Kevin Oestreicher

Baltimore defeats Green Bay

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Out of all of the bold predictions for this week, this one might be the boldest one. The Ravens have lost player after player due to injury and could be without their best weapon in quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore also heads into Week 15 as a home underdog against Green Bay at M&T Bank Stadium.

With so much on the line for the Ravens in the crowded AFC North and at home with the city behind them, Baltimore could pull off the upset, even if Jackson is unable to play.

– Robert Sobus

WR Rashod Bateman has another monster game

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Bateman has made a huge impact on the Ravens ever since coming back from an injury he suffered in the middle of training camp. He’s shown incredible poise for a rookie, including putting on a show in Week 14 against the Browns.

The first-year wideout could have another huge game in Week 15, and even could finally get his first touchdown this season. Just like in Cleveland, Bateman takes the ball away from a defender and takes it into the end zone from 30 yards. He is finally proving that he was worth the first-round pick that general manager Eric DeCosta used on him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

– Steve Rudden

