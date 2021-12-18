Bitcoin Strategy with Michael Saylor & Saifedean Ammous

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling USD 142m, the first outflow following a 17 week run of inflows, and the largest weekly outflow on record, per CoinShares data. It happened at a time when there have been considerable outflows across all risk assets following the recent US Federal Reserve statement on tapering, the firm said, stressing that outflows represent only 0.23% of total assets under management (AuM). "From an historical perspective, [the outflows] are small relative to the outflows in early 2018 where weekly outflows represented up to 1.6% of AuM. Also, the outflows come at a time of record yearly inflows peaking at USD 9.5bn, relative to inflows totaling USD 6.7bn in 2020," CoinShares said. Bitcoin (BTC) outflows reached USD 89m, compared with USD 150m in June. Ethereum (ETH) saw record outflows totaling USD 64m and has in the past countered BTC’s outflows.

