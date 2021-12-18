ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Strategy with Michael Saylor & Saifedean Ammous

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

This Bitcoin Standard seminar hosts Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Michael Saylor Reveals His Personal Bitcoin Holdings To Be Worth Over $800 Million

Michael Saylor has revealed that he holds over 17,000 Bitcoin. His company. MicroStrategy holds over 122,478 BTC and plans to keep accumulating. Saylor has been incredibly bullish on Bitcoin in recent months, rallying investors to keep their holdings. Michael Saylor, co-founder, and CEO of MicroStrategy took to Twitter to reveal...
STOCKS
u.today

Bitcoin Price Predicted to Soar to $6 Million: MicroStrategy CEO

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has predicted that the price of Bitcoin could eventually skyrocket to a whopping $6 million per coin in an interview with The Information. Saylor is convinced that the price of the bellwether cryptocurrency is still far from reaching its long-term potential. In early December, MicroStrategy announced...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Strategy#Bitcoin Standard#Microstrategy
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin: Understanding Mempool

In this video, Simon of Mempool Space shows how to understand and interact with Bitcoin Mempool. Recorded on October 14, 2021.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Big Move Incoming for One Low-Cap Altcoin As Bitcoin Positions for a Rally: Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto strategist and trader is naming one altcoin that’s poised to surge while predicting that Bitcoin is gearing up for a rally. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Pentoshi tells his 425,000 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on XYO Network (XYO), a blockchain that lets users mine tokens while recording datasets that have locational and geographical information tied to their smartphones.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT), are trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bullish comments from Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) as...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptonews.com

First Crypto Investment Outflows in 17 Weeks, MicroStrategy's BTC Strategy + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling USD 142m, the first outflow following a 17 week run of inflows, and the largest weekly outflow on record, per CoinShares data. It happened at a time when there have been considerable outflows across all risk assets following the recent US Federal Reserve statement on tapering, the firm said, stressing that outflows represent only 0.23% of total assets under management (AuM). "From an historical perspective, [the outflows] are small relative to the outflows in early 2018 where weekly outflows represented up to 1.6% of AuM. Also, the outflows come at a time of record yearly inflows peaking at USD 9.5bn, relative to inflows totaling USD 6.7bn in 2020," CoinShares said. Bitcoin (BTC) outflows reached USD 89m, compared with USD 150m in June. Ethereum (ETH) saw record outflows totaling USD 64m and has in the past countered BTC’s outflows.
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Using Fiat Debt For Bitcoin Stacking

Dylan Leclair of Bitcoin Magazine and UTXO Management joins podcaster and Bitcoin educator Stephan Livera to talk about the fiat debt system, as well as why and how some people use the system against itself. The episode premiered on December 3, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

DeFi Trading Strategies

In this panel, moderated by Alex Gallagher, Michael So, Head of Business Development at Cook Finance, and Hisham Khan, CEO & Co-Founder of Aldrin, discuss the best trading strategies for DeFi. Recorded on December 1, 2021.
MARKETS
investing.com

7 Best Cryptos Likely To Make Investors Wealthy in the Year 2022

7 Best Cryptos Likely To Make Investors Wealthy in the Year 2022. The future seems bright for crypto in 2022. ADA, WRX, LINK, SOL, CHZ, XLM, and XMR are the cryptos investors need to check out in 2022. Undoubtedly, cryptocurrencies witnessed significant growth this year. Digital assets are acquiring mainstream...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin is the Key to Financial Freedom - Mark Moss

Nationally syndicated iHeartRadio host and founder of Market Disruptors, Mark Moss, joins Real Vision's Ash Bennington to discuss the convergence of cultural, technological, and financial cycles and what it all means for the future of crypto. Recorded on October 7, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Is Bitcoin the Monetary Fix We Need?

Yaron Brook, chairman of the Board of the Ayn Rand Institute, and Robert Breedlove, founder of the "What is Money?" podcast discuss the benefits and drawbacks of adopting a currency with an unelastic supply like Bitcoin. Moderated by Real Vision's Senior Editor Ash Bennington on October 19, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Someone Just Sent $100K Worth of BTC to a Michael Saylor Giveaway Scam Wallet

An unknown entity has sent nearly $100,000 worth of BTC to a wallet reported as a scam impersonating Michael Saylor. Impersonation scams are a growing threat in the cryptocurrency community, and a large number of victims continue to fall for them. The latest such example involved MicroStrategy’s CEO, and someone sent two BTC to a fake giveaway address using his name.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy