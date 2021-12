A farmer wellness coordinator says more farmers are reaching out for help to stay well mentally. Karen Endres is a dairy farmer and serves as Wisconsin’s Farmer Wellness Coordinator working closely with the Wisconsin Farm Center. She tells Brownfield there is one primary cause for not feeling well. “A lot of times in farming, it’s just stress and as a farmer, what do we like to do? We like to fix it, so we try to fix it ourselves or we hold it in and we don’t let anybody know about it, so I think it’s so important that we can just get out and talk to someone.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO