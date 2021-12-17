BGS Class of 2021: Our Favorite Albums, Made With Intention

Don Data, host of No One Man, shares five of his favorite albums of 2021, plus sixteen others that deserve more of your attention. L’Rain - Fatigue (Mexican Summer) Hands down the absolute best album from 2021 and possibly one of the best of the 2020s. Similar to A Seat at The Table, Black Messiah, and There’s A Riot Going On, Fatigue offers the listeners a close look at the complexities of the Black experience. This is an album that plays between nostalgia, meditation, self awareness, forgiveness, and reflection. Fatigue moves with ease between many genres; from traditional Gospel hymns closing out the transcendental ‘Find It’, to the eerie guitar arpeggios that swell into a cinematic symphony on ‘Blame Me’, and the virtuosic performance on ‘Two Face’ that feature an amazing horn arrangement, Fatigue is an album without limits. Fatigue puts the listener in another’s memories, becoming fully immersed in L’Rain’s world. A truly special album that everyone should have in their collection.

