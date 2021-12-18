ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranky on the Web: So Many Schedule Changes, Ontario Rebounds

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat to do when an airline changes your flight: Coping with carriers’ increasing schedule changes – Cleveland.com. When a columnist at a newspaper keeps having schedule...

Peter Greenberg Travel News

Many Countries Have Changed Visa Requirements

More and more of us have become nomads during COVID-19 — living and working remotely. But now, more and more countries are changing their visa requirements and making it easier to live and work there. Bali will give you a five-year work visa. Antigua in the Caribbean offers a...
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

20 Foods That Will Clean Your Arteries Naturally And Protect You From Heart Attacks

One of the main causes of strokes and heart attacks, along with stress, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet, are clogged arteries, since they obstruct the normal blood flow. Our circulatory system is an intricate network of capillaries, blood vessels, and arteries, and these tubes carry oxygenated blood through your body, in order to fuel all our body’s functions.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
Fast Company

Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘No more carry on’: Australian airlines unite against disruptive passengers

As Australia’s travel market reopens, four of its major airlines - along with two aviation bodies - have joined forces on a public awareness campaign about unruly passenger behaviour.The campaign, titled “No more carry on”, is inspired by reports of a rise in disruptive behaviour among flyers in the US and Europe, which opened to international travel months earlier - with shocking figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline body Iata in recent months.A launch video, featuring pilots, airport staff and crew from various airlines and airports, alerts would-be flyers that wait times will now be...
WORLD
crankyflier.com

Delta Confirms It Still Likes Investing in Airlines

There’s been a debate in the airline industry for a long, long time about whether it’s a good or bad idea to invest in partner airlines or whether to keep the relationship strictly on commercial terms. On one end, we have Delta, which has long championed the idea that having a financial stake matters greatly. American and United sit somewhere toward the other end, where they invest only when they have to do it.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Bodybuilder furious after being banned from American Airlines flight over shorts being too short

A Turkish bodybuilder and social media influencer was stopped from boarding an American Airlines flight for allegedly wearing “too short” denim shorts that would “disturb families” on the plane.Deniz Saypinar was stopped from boarding a flight from Texas to Miami on 8 July for her denim shorts — that were considered “too short” — and a small brown tank top. Soon after she was stopped, she took to her Instagram account to vent about the incident. Ms Saypinar said: “You will never believe what happened to me at Texas Airport.”Tearfully she narrated the incident to her one million followers....
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crash: Everything we know about the gunning down of a passenger plane

Seven years on from the tragic downing of a Malaysia Airlines commercial flight, here’s everything we know.What do we know?On 17 July 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur under the flight number MH17 at an altitude of 33,000 feet. It was one of 160 flights that crossed the airspace of eastern Ukraine that day. MH17 crashed near the Ukrainian village of Hrabove. All 298 passengers and crew on board died.An exclusion zone prevailed at 32,000 feet because of the conflict between the Ukrainian government and Russian-backed rebels.Five countries – the Netherlands, Australia,...
ACCIDENTS
TIME

A Perfect Storm of Problems Has Airline Employees Bracing For an Especially Hellish Holiday Travel Season

American Airlines pilot Celeste Pasqua Pearce knew it was going to be a rough start to the holiday travel season. On a flight over the long Thanksgiving weekend, a flight attendant took away a first class seat from a toddler traveling with his parents. The parents had paid for the seat, but the flight was oversold and the flight attendant was looking for any way to fit more passengers on the plane. She didn’t even ask; she just told the parents she was taking it. Luckily it was a short haul: John F. Kennedy Airport to Miami International Airport. But it still meant unhappy parents with their squirmy toddler suddenly and unexpectedly a lap child. “I am sure that they will be refunded for the seat, but they weren’t happy about the last minute-change,” says Pasqua Pearce.
TRAVEL
crankyflier.com

3 Links I Love: AA Leadership Team, Ryanair Gets Cheeky, Leftover Pins, and More

American Airlines Announces Senior Leadership Team – American Newsroom. Here it is, the official leadership team under new American CEO Robert Isom… and it’s what you’d expect it to look like if you were hoping for continuity. Elise Eberwein will retire and her job is split between Ron DeFeo and Cole Brown. Steve Johnson looks like he gets to do special projects while two of his lieutenants move up to split his old job. Derek Kerr keeps CFO and moves to Vice Chair. The only surprise here is that Vasu Raja moves up from Chief Revenue Officer to Chief Commercial Officer, taking over sales and marketing that had fallen under Alison Taylor. Alison now reports to Vasu, so that feels like a demotion to me.
TRAVEL

