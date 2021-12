Amazon’s subscription services like Kindle Unlimited and Prime have always provided an excellent value, but the company is currently running its best deal yet on an Audible subscription. The store is offering new subscribers a 60% discount on the first three months of their subscription. Instead of $14.95 per month, you’ll pay just $5.95. You’ll save $27 by taking advantage of this early holiday promotion. If you’ve never tried Audible, here’s up everything you need to know about the service. Each month Audible subscribers receive a “credit,” which can be redeemed on the audiobook of your choice. The audiobook you pick will...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO