Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is back in the building at 1 Arrowhead Drive after playing the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”. Chiefs players won’t join Reid until Tuesday, so there were no injury updates from the head coach to start the week. He was, however, asked about the players who are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and the potential for their availability against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO