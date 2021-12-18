How to Watch: Men's College Basketball Today - Saturday 12/18

How to Watch UConn Men's College Basketball

Your guide for how to watch UConn Men's Basketball today: Saturday, December 18th vs. Providence.

The UConn Huskies are coming off of a huge win last Saturday against the Bonnies, defeating them 74-64. R.J. Cole shot the ball well, making 15 points for the Huskies, which led the team. Andre Jackson was a beast on the boards, grabbing two offensive rebounds and nine defensive rebounds.

Providence is averaging 70.9 points per game and outscoring their opponents by an average of 8.6 points. The Huskies are going to have to play strong defense on Saturday and keep the Friars from hitting their shots. At 10-1, Providence is a very dangerous team that the Huskies can't take lightly. This should be a close game with the final score being higher than expected.

What day does UConn Men's College Basketball Start?

Date: Saturday, December 18th

How to watch UConn Men's College Basketball Today?

FOX

UConn Sports Network

Where is the Basketball Game Played?

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut

UConn Men's College Basketball Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (p.m. ET) | Network