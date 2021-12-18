20 Great Movies All About Food

Slowly, cautiously, vaccinated to the nines, we are returning to some of the basic pleasures of ordinary life. A few nights ago, my wife and I went to our local movie theatre, a multiplex with huge screens and blaring sound systems. I love all of it: the coming attractions for horror flicks I’ll never see and for spy films I wouldn’t miss; the chattering crowd; the Brobdingnagian snacks; the adhesive floors. Our choice for the night was Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” a film set in the San Fernando Valley of the nineteen-seventies. It’s about the strangeness of being young, the experience of becoming a human being and shaping a self. The fractured narrative is wised-up and sly, but also winningly sincere. It’s been a long pandemic, and this was an exhilarating reminder of what joy is like.

