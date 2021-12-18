ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Crucial COVID-19 data used to make public health decisions remain unavailable

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOngoing technical problems continue to plague Maryland health departments amid an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and testing volume. While some data has been restored to the Maryland Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard since the Dec. 4 cyberattack on the department's website, some of the most crucial numbers used to make public...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

