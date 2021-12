Mariah Carey enlisted the help of some furry friends for a special rendition of her iconic Christmas song. Yesterday, the singer, 52, posted a video to Instagram of herself, her 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe and their two dogs singing “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” In the clip, Carey is wearing what we all like to lounge in our homes — a glamorous red gown. She enters a festive room and begins to sing her hit. As Carey belts out, “All I want for Christmas is,” Moroccan and Monroe — who are seen sitting with the family’s two dogs — jump up and shout, “you!” prompting a howl from the adorable pups. Carey cutely gave a nod to the pets in the caption of her post, writing: “All I Want For Christmas Is… 🐶🐶.”

