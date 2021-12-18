11 taken to hospital after 6-vehicle chain reaction crash on I-10 at Barker Cypress

A 6-vehicle chain reaction crash sent 11 people to the hospital, including four children, on Saturday morning.

The crash that occurred at about 7 a.m. had shut down all outbound lanes of I-10 Katy Freeway at Barker Cypress for nearly three hours before reopening.

According to police, a grey Honda had a mechanical issue and stopped in the road, causing a chain reaction.

Video from the scene showed crushed vehicles and crash debris, including a door leaning on a concrete barrier and a tire in the middle of the road. Another vehicle was flipped onto its side.

Eleven people were taken to the hospital, but none of their injuries are life threatening.

This is the second major crash to happen in the area already this morning.

A few hours earlier, around 3:25 a.m., the driver of a Honda CRV was killed after rear-ending a stopped 18-wheeler on the westbound feeder of the freeway at Central Park West Boulevard.

Police say the 18-wheeler's driver had stopped in the far right lane with his flashers on to rest, when the SUV driver, who appeared to be speeding, slammed into the big rig.

The Honda driver died at the scene.

Authorities say they're investigating as the truck driver was blocking a moving lane of traffic. The district attorney's office will determine if charges will be filed.