Cancer

Loss of miR-24-3p promotes epithelial cell apoptosis and impairs the recovery from intestinal inflammation

By Artin Soroosh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile apoptosis plays a significant role in intestinal homeostasis, it can also be pathogenic if overactive during recovery from inflammation. We recently reported that microRNA-24-3p (miR-24-3p) is elevated in the colonic epithelium of ulcerative colitis patients during active inflammation, and that it reduced apoptosis in vitro. However, its function during intestinal...

Nature.com

The association between depression and metabolic syndrome and its components: a bidirectional two-sample Mendelian randomization study

Observational studies suggested a bidirectional correlation between depression and metabolic syndrome (MetS) and its components. However, the causal associations between them remained unclear. We aimed to investigate whether genetically predicted depression is related to the risk of MetS and its components, and vice versa. We performed a bidirectional two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) study using summary-level data from the most comprehensive genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of depression (n"‰="‰2,113,907), MetS (n"‰="‰291,107), waist circumference (n"‰="‰462,166), hypertension (n"‰="‰463,010) fasting blood glucose (FBG, n"‰="‰281,416), triglycerides (n"‰="‰441,016), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C, n"‰="‰403,943). The random-effects inverse-variance weighted (IVW) method was applied as the primary method. The results identified that genetically predicted depression was significantly positive associated with risk of MetS (OR: 1.224, 95% CI: 1.091"“1.374, p"‰="‰5.58"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4), waist circumference (OR: 1.083, 95% CI: 1.027"“1.143, p"‰="‰0.003), hypertension (OR: 1.028, 95% CI: 1.016"“1.039, p"‰="‰1.34"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6) and triglycerides (OR: 1.111, 95% CI: 1.060"“1.163, p"‰="‰9.35"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6) while negative associated with HDL-C (OR: 0.932, 95% CI: 0.885"“0.981, p"‰="‰0.007) but not FBG (OR: 1.010, 95% CI: 0.986"“1.034, p"‰="‰1.34). No causal relationships were identified for MetS and its components on depression risk. The present MR analysis strength the evidence that depression is a risk factor for MetS and its components (waist circumference, hypertension, FBG, triglycerides, and HDL-C). Early diagnosis and prevention of depression are crucial in the management of MetS and its components.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
mit.edu

Research finds potential mechanism linking autism, intestinal inflammation

Though many people with autism spectrum disorders also experience unusual gastrointestinal inflammation, scientists have not established how those conditions might be linked. Now MIT and Harvard Medical School researchers, working with mouse models, may have found the connection: When a mother experiences an infection during pregnancy and her immune system produces elevated levels of the molecule Interleukin-17a (IL-17a), this can not only alter brain development in her fetus, but also alter her microbiome such that after birth the newborn’s immune system can become primed for future inflammatory attacks.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Intestinal helminth infection transforms the CD4 T cell composition of the skin

Intestinal helminth parasites can alter immune responses to vaccines, other infections, allergens and autoantigens, implying effects on host immune responses in distal barrier tissues. We herein show that the skin of C57BL/6 mice infected with the strictly intestinal nematode Heligmosomoides polygyrus contain higher numbers of CD4+"‰T cells compared to the skin of uninfected controls. Accumulated CD4+"‰T cells were H. polygyrus-specific TH2 cells that skewed the skin CD4+"‰T cell composition towards a higher TH2/TH1 ratio which persisted after worm expulsion. Accumulation of TH2 cells in the skin was associated with increased expression of the skin-homing chemokine receptors CCR4 and CCR10 on CD4+"‰T cells in the blood and mesenteric lymph nodes draining the infected intestine and was abolished by FTY720 treatment during infection, indicating gut-to-skin trafficking of cells. Remarkably, skin TH2 accumulation was associated with impaired capacity to initiate IFN-Î³ recall responses and develop skin-resident memory cells to mycobacterial antigens, both during infection and months after deworming therapy. In conclusion, we show that infection by a strictly intestinal helminth has long-term effects on immune cell composition and local immune responses to unrelated antigens in the skin, revealing a novel process for T cell colonisation and worm-mediated immunosuppression in this organ.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhanced apoptosis as a possible mechanism to self-limit SARS-CoV-2 replication in porcine primary respiratory epithelial cells in contrast to human cells

The ability of SARS-CoV to infect different species, including humans, dogs, cats, minks, ferrets, hamsters, tigers, and deer, pose a continuous threat to human and animal health. Pigs, though closely related to humans, seem to be less susceptible to SARS-CoV-2. Former in vivo studies failed to demonstrate clinical signs and transmission between pigs, while later attempts using a higher infectious dose reported viral shedding and seroconversion. This study investigated species-specific cell susceptibility, virus dose-dependent infectivity, and infection kinetics, using primary human (HRECs) and porcine (PRECs) respiratory epithelial cells. Despite higher ACE2 expression in HRECs compared to PRECs, SARS-CoV-2 infected, and replicated in both PRECs and HRECs in a dose-dependent manner. Cytopathic effect was particularly more evident in PRECs than HRECs, showing the hallmark morphological signs of apoptosis. Further analysis confirmed an early and enhanced apoptotic mechanism driven through caspase 3/7 activation, limiting SARS-CoV-2 propagation in PRECs compared to HRECs. Our findings shed light on a possible mechanism of resistance of pigs to SARS-CoV-2 infection, and it may hold therapeutic value for the treatment of COVID-19.
HEALTH
Nature.com

LncRNA GAS5 regulates migration and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition in lens epithelial cells via the miR-204-3p/TGFBR1 axis

Diabetic cataract (DC) is a major ocular complication secondary to diabetes mellitus. The epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) of lens epithelial cells (LECs) is an important event in DC progression. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) and microRNAs are involved in various biological processes and disorders. The aim of this study was to investigate the roles of lncRNA growth arrest-specific transcript 5 (GAS5) and microRNA-204-3p (miR-204-3p) deregulation in the pathogenic mechanism of high glucose (HG)-stimulated LECs. The results show that GAS5 was up-regulated, whereas miR-204-3p was down-regulated in anterior lens capsule tissues of DC patients and in HG-treated LECs compared to their controls, respectively. Functional experiments suggest that the lentivirus-mediated depletion of GAS5, as well as overexpression of miR-204-3p, suppressed migration and EMT in HG-treated LECs. Further mechanistic studies revealed that lncRNA GAS5/miR-204-3p/type 1 receptor of transforming growth factor-beta (TGFBR1) has a regulatory role in the process. Collectively, we demonstrated that dysregulation of GAS5 affects lens epithelial cell migration and EMT under HG conditions via the miR-204-3p/TGFBR1 axis. The current findings may provide new insights into the molecular mechanisms of DC development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A schizophrenia subgroup with elevated inflammation displays reduced microglia, increased peripheral immune cell and altered neurogenesis marker gene expression in the subependymal zone

Inflammation regulates neurogenesis, and the brains of patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder have reduced expression of neurogenesis markers in the subependymal zone (SEZ), the birthplace of inhibitory interneurons. Inflammation is associated with cortical interneuron deficits, but the relationship between inflammation and reduced neurogenesis in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder remains unexplored. Therefore, we investigated inflammation in the SEZ by defining those with low and high levels of inflammation using cluster analysis of IL6, IL6R, IL1R1 and SERPINA3 gene expression in 32 controls, 32 schizophrenia and 29 bipolar disorder cases. We then determined whether mRNAs for markers of glia, immune cells and neurogenesis varied with inflammation. A significantly greater proportion of schizophrenia (37%) and bipolar disorder cases (32%) were in high inflammation subgroups compared to controls (10%, p"‰<"‰0.05). Across the high inflammation subgroups of psychiatric disorders, mRNAs of markers for phagocytic microglia were reduced (P2RY12, P2RY13), while mRNAs of markers for perivascular macrophages (CD163), pro-inflammatory macrophages (CD64), monocytes (CD14), natural killer cells (FCGR3A) and adhesion molecules (ICAM1) were increased. Specific to high inflammation schizophrenia, quiescent stem cell marker mRNA (GFAPD) was reduced, whereas neuronal progenitor (ASCL1) and immature neuron marker mRNAs (DCX) were decreased compared to low inflammation control and schizophrenia subgroups. Thus, a heightened state of inflammation may dampen microglial response and recruit peripheral immune cells in psychiatric disorders. The findings elucidate differential neurogenic responses to inflammation within psychiatric disorders and highlight that inflammation may impair neuronal differentiation in the SEZ in schizophrenia.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Identification of transcriptional regulatory network associated with response of host epithelial cells to SARS-CoV-2

Identification of transcriptional regulatory mechanisms and signaling networks involved in the response of host cells to infection by SARS-CoV-2 is a powerful approach that provides a systems biology view of gene expression programs involved in COVID-19 and may enable the identification of novel therapeutic targets and strategies to mitigate the impact of this disease. In this study, our goal was to identify aÂ transcriptional regulatory network that is associated with gene expression changes between samples infected by SARS-CoV-2 and those that are infected by other respiratory viruses to narrow the results on those enriched or specific to SARS-CoV-2. We combined a series of recently developed computational tools to identify transcriptional regulatory mechanisms involved in the response of epithelial cells to infection by SARS-CoV-2, and particularly regulatory mechanisms that are specific to this virus when compared to other viruses. In addition, using network-guided analyses, we identified kinases associated with this network. The results identified pathways associated with regulation of inflammation (MAPK14) and immunity (BTK, MBX) that may contribute to exacerbate organ damage linked with complications of COVID-19. The regulatory network identified herein reflects a combination of known hits and novel candidate pathways supporting the novel computational pipeline presented herein to quickly narrow down promising avenues of investigation when facing an emerging and novel disease such as COVID-19.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

The MYEOV-MYC association promotes oncogenic miR-17/93-5p expression in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a highly lethal malignancy worldwide. As metastasis and malignant progression are primarily responsible for the poor clinical outcomes of PDAC, identifying key genes involved in these processes and the underlying molecular mechanisms of PDAC is vital. In this study, by analyzing TCGA PDAC data and matched GTEx data, we found that MYEOV expression is associated with poor survival in PDAC patients and higher in carcinoma tissues than in healthy tissues. Elevated levels of MYEOV led to enhanced cell proliferation, invasion and migration in vitro and in vivo. Transcriptome analysis results revealed that MYEOV mediates global alterations in gene expression profiles in PDAC cells. MiRNA-seq analysis showed that MYEOV regulates the expression levels of miR-17-5p and miR-93-5p, and its depletion resulted in reduced cell proliferation, invasion and migration, as observed in MYEOV-knockdown PDAC cells. These effects are likely due to the ability of MYEOV to regulate enrichment of the transcription factor MYC at the gene promoter regions of the two miRNAs. Furthermore, we identified a complex containing MYEOV and MYC in the nucleus, providing additional evidence for the association of MYEOV with MYC. Taken together, our results suggest that MYEOV promotes oncogenic miR-17/93-5p expression by associating with MYC, contributing to PDAC progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction: EIF3D promotes gallbladder cancer development by stabilizing GRK2 kinase and activating PI3K-AKT signaling pathway

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.263, published online 08 June 2017. Following the publication of this article, the authors noticed a mistake in Supplementary Figure 3A. Due to a mistake, the control group image for EH-GB-1 was accidentally used for the Scramble group image as well. All authors agree to the correction and apologize for this error. The correct Supplementary Figure 3A can be found below.
CANCER
Nature.com

TMEM165 a new player in proteoglycan synthesis: loss of TMEM165 impairs elongation of chondroitin- and heparan-sulfate glycosaminoglycan chains of proteoglycans and triggers early chondrocyte differentiation and hypertrophy

TMEM165 deficiency leads to skeletal disorder characterized by major skeletal dysplasia and pronounced dwarfism. However, the molecular mechanisms involved have not been fully understood. Here, we uncover that TMEM165 deficiency impairs the synthesis of proteoglycans by producing a blockage in the elongation of chondroitin-and heparan-sulfate glycosaminoglycan chains leading to the synthesis of proteoglycans with shorter glycosaminoglycan chains. We demonstrated that the blockage in elongation of glycosaminoglycan chains is not due to defect in the Golgi elongating enzymes but rather to availability of the co-factor Mn2+. Supplementation of cell with Mn2+ rescue the elongation process, confirming a role of TMEM165 in Mn2+ Golgi homeostasis. Additionally, we showed that TMEM165 deficiency functionally impairs TGFÎ² and BMP signaling pathways in chondrocytes and in fibroblast cells of TMEM165 deficient patients. Finally, we found that loss of TMEM165 impairs chondrogenic differentiation by accelerating the timing of Ihh expression and promoting early chondrocyte maturation and hypertrophy. Collectively, our results indicate that TMEM165 plays an important role in proteoglycan synthesis and underline the critical role of glycosaminoglycan chains structure in the regulation of chondrogenesis. Our data also suggest that Mn2+ supplementation may be a promising therapeutic strategy in the treatment of TMEM165 deficient patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CRISPR/Cas9 genome-wide screening identifies LUC7L2 that promotes radioresistance via autophagy in nasopharyngeal carcinoma cells

Radioresistance emerges as the major obstacle to nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) treatment, further understanding of underlying mechanisms is necessary to overcome the radioresistance and improve the therapeutic effect. In this study, we first identified a candidate radioresistant-related gene LUC7L2 via CRISPR/Cas9 high-throughput screening and quantitative proteomic approach. Overexpression of LUC7L2 in NPC cells promoted cell viability following exposure to ionizing radiation (IR), while knockdown of LUC7L2 significantly slowed down the DNA replication and impaired cell survival, sensitized NPC-radioresistant cells to IR. Using immunoprecipitation assay, we found SQSTM1, an autophagy receptor, was a potential binding partner of LUC7L2. Down-regulation of LUC7L2 in NPC-radioresistant cells led to reduction of SQSTM1 expression and enhancement of autophagy level. Furthermore, LUC7L2 knockdown in combination with autophagy inhibitor, chloroquine (CQ), resulted in more NPC-radioresistant cell death. Besides, LUC7L2 was obviously distributed in NPC tissues, and high LUC7L2 expression correlated with shorter survival in NPC patients. Our data suggest that LUC7L2 plays a huge part in regulating radioresistance of NPC cells, and serves as a promising therapeutic target in re-sensitizing NPC to radiotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

TET deficiency perturbs mature B cell homeostasis and promotes oncogenesis associated with accumulation of G-quadruplex and R-loop structures

Enzymes of the TET family are methylcytosine dioxygenases that undergo frequent mutational or functional inactivation in human cancers. Recurrent loss-of-function mutations in TET proteins are frequent in human diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Here, we investigate the role of TET proteins in B cell homeostasis and development of B cell lymphomas with features of DLBCL. We show that deletion of Tet2 and Tet3 genes in mature B cells in mice perturbs B cell homeostasis and results in spontaneous development of germinal center (GC)-derived B cell lymphomas with increased G-quadruplexes and R-loops. At a genome-wide level, G-quadruplexes and R-loops were associated with increased DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) at immunoglobulin switch regions. Deletion of the DNA methyltransferase DNMT1 in TET-deficient B cells prevented expansion of GC B cells, diminished the accumulation of G-quadruplexes and R-loops and delayed B lymphoma development, consistent with the opposing functions of DNMT and TET enzymes in DNA methylation and demethylation. Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)-mediated depletion of nucleases and helicases that regulate G-quadruplexes and R-loops decreased the viability of TET-deficient B cells. Our studies suggest a molecular mechanism by which TET loss of function might predispose to the development of B cell malignancies.
LIO
Nature.com

Research and resource needs for understanding host immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines during aging

On 16 and 17 March 2021, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the National Institute of Aging convened a virtual workshop to discuss developments in SARS-CoV-2 research pertaining to immune responses in older adults, COVID-19 vaccines in both aged animals and older individuals, and to gain some perspective on the critical knowledge gaps that need addressing to establish scientific priorities for future research studies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Silibinin relieves UVB-induced apoptosis of human skin cells by inhibiting the YAP-p73 pathway

Excessive exposure to UVB induces skin diseases. Silibinin, a flavonolignan used for treating liver diseases, is found to be effective against UVB-caused skin epidermal and dermal cell damage. In this study we investigated the molecular mechanisms underlying. Human nonmalignant immortalized keratinocyte HaCaT cells and neonatal human foreskin fibroblasts HFFs were exposed to UVB irradiation. We showed that pre-treatment with silibinin dose-dependently decreased UVB-induced apoptosis of HaCaT cells. Furthermore, we showed that silibinin treatment inhibited nuclear translocation of YAP after UVB irradiation. Molecular docking analysis and DARTS assay confirmed the direct interaction of silibinin with YAP. Silencing YAP by siRNA had no influence on the survival of HaCaT cells, whereas inhibiting classical YAP-TEAD signaling pathway by siRNA targeting TEAD1 or its pharmaceutical inhibitor verteporfin further augmented UVB-induced apoptosis, suggesting that YAP-TEAD pathway was prosurvival, which did not participate in the protective effect of silibinin. We then explored the pro-apoptotic YAP-p73 pathway. p73 was upregulated in UVB-irradiated cells, but reduced by silibinin cotreatment. The mRNA and protein levels of p73 target genes (PML, p21 and Bax) were all increased by UVB but decreased by silibinin co-treatment. Inhibiting p73 by using siRNA reduced UVB-induced apoptosis, suggesting that downregulation of p73 was responsible for the cytoprotective effect of silibinin. In HFFs, the upregulated YAP-p73 pathway by UVB irradiation was also suppressed by silibinin. Collectively, YAP-p73 pathway is a major cause of the death of UVB-exposed epidermal HaCaT cells and dermal HFFs. Silibinin directly inhibits YAP-p73 pathway, exerting the protective action on UVB-irradiated skin cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Detection of recurrences using serum miR-371a-3p during active surveillance in men with stage I testicular germ cell tumours

MiR-371a-3p predicts the presence of a macroscopic non-teratomatous germ cell tumour (GCT). We hypothesised that miR-371a-3p can also detect recurrence during active surveillance (AS) of stage I GCT. Methods. We prospectively collected serum samples of 33 men. Relative expression of serum miR-371a-3p levels was determined at each follow-up visit using...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genetically engineered and enucleated human mesenchymal stromal cells for the targeted delivery of therapeutics to diseased tissue

Targeting the delivery of therapeutics specifically to diseased tissue enhances their efficacy and decreases their side effects. Here we show that mesenchymal stromal cells with their nuclei removed by density-gradient centrifugation following the genetic modification of the cells for their display of chemoattractant receptors and endothelial-cell-binding molecules are effective vehicles for the targeted delivery of therapeutics. The enucleated cells neither proliferate nor permanently engraft in the host, yet retain the organelles for energy and protein production, undergo integrin-regulated adhesion to inflamed endothelial cells, and actively home to chemokine gradients established by diseased tissues. In mouse models of acute inflammation and of pancreatitis, systemically administered enucleated cells expressing two types of chemokine receptor and an endothelial adhesion molecule enhanced the delivery of an anti-inflammatory cytokine to diseased tissue (with respect to unmodified stromal cells and to exosomes derived from bone-marrow-derived stromal cells), attenuating inflammation and ameliorating disease pathology. Enucleated cells retain most of the cells' functionality, yet acquire the cargo-carrying characteristics of cell-free delivery systems, and hence represent a versatile delivery vehicle and therapeutic system.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Commensal gut bacterium critically regulates alveolar bone homeostasis

The alveolar bone is a unique osseous tissue due to the presence of the teeth and the proximity of commensal oral microbes. Commensal microbe effects on alveolar bone homeostasis have been attributed to the oral microbiota, yet the impact of commensal gut microbes is unknown. Study purpose was to elucidate whether commensal gut microbes regulate osteoimmune mechanisms and skeletal homeostasis in alveolar bone. Male C57BL/6T germfree (GF) littermate mice were maintained as GF or monoassociated with segmented filamentous bacteria (SFB), a commensal gut bacterium. SFB has been shown to elicit broad immune response effects, including the induction of TH17/IL17A immunity, which impacts the development and homeostasis of host tissues. SFB colonized the gut, but not oral cavity, and increased IL17A levels in the ileum and serum. SFB had catabolic effects on alveolar bone and non-oral skeletal sites, which was attributed to enhanced osteoclastogenesis. The alveolar bone marrow of SFB vs. GF mice had increased dendritic cells, activated helper T-cells, TH1 cells, TH17 cells, and upregulated Tnf. Primary osteoblast cultures from SFB and GF mice were stimulated with vehicle-control, IL17A, or TNF to elucidate osteoblast-derived signaling factors contributing to the pro-osteoclastic phenotype in SFB mice. Treatment of RAW264.7 osteoclastic cells with supernatants from vehicle-stimulated SFB vs. GF osteoblasts recapitulated the osteoclast phenotype found in vivo. Supernatants from TNF-stimulated osteoblasts normalized RAW264.7 osteoclast endpoints across SFB and GF cultures, which was dependent on the induction of CXCL1 and CCL2. This report reveals that commensal gut microbes have the capacity to regulate osteoimmune processes in alveolar bone. Outcomes from this investigation challenge the current paradigm that alveolar bone health and homeostasis is strictly regulated by oral microbes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Liver fibrosis indices are related to diabetic peripheral neuropathy in individuals with type 2 diabetes

The association between nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) or liver fibrosis and diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) has not been well studied. We aimed to investigate the association of NAFL or liver fibrosis indices and DPN in individuals with type 2 diabetes. In this observational study, we included 264 individuals with type 2 diabetes, and calculated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) liver fat score, NAFLD fibrosis score, and Fibrosis-4 (FIB-4) index to evaluate the status of NAFLD or liver fibrosis. DPN was diagnosed when the Michigan Neuropathy Screening Instrument-Physical Examination score was"‰â‰¥"‰2.5. The NAFLD fibrosis score and FIB-4 index were significantly higher in individuals with DPN than in those without DPN. Logistic analyses showed that the NAFLD fibrosis score and FIB-4 index were associated with DPN after adjustment for covariates (adjusted odds ratio 1.474 and 1.961, respectively). In the subgroup analysis, this association was only significant in the group with a high NAFLD liver fat score (>"‰âˆ’"‰0.640). Serum levels of fetuin-A, a hepatokine, were decreased in individuals with abnormal vibration perception or 10-g monofilament tests compared with their counterparts. The present study suggests that liver fibrosis might be associated with DPN in individuals with type 2 diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

NFAT inhibitor 11R-VIVIT ameliorates mouse renal fibrosis after ischemia-reperfusion-induced acute kidney injury

Acute kidney injury (AKI) with maladaptive tubular repair leads to renal fibrosis and progresses to chronic kidney disease (CKD). At present, there is no curative drug to interrupt AKI-to-CKD progression. The nuclear factor of the activated T cell (NFAT) family was initially identified as a transcription factor expressed in most immune cells and involved in the transcription of cytokine genes and other genes critical for the immune response. NFAT2 is also expressed in renal tubular epithelial cells (RTECs) and podocytes and plays an important regulatory role in the kidney. In this study, we investigated the renoprotective effect of 11R-VIVIT, a peptide inhibitor of NFAT, on renal fibrosis in the AKI-to-CKD transition and the underlying mechanisms. We first examined human renal biopsy tissues and found that the expression of NFAT2 was significantly increased in RTECs in patients with severe renal fibrosis. We then established a mouse model of AKI-to-CKD transition using bilateral ischemia-reperfusion injury (Bi-IRI). The mice were treated with 11R-VIVIT (5"‰mg/kg, i.p.) on Days 1, 3, 10, 17 and 24 after Bi-IRI. We showed that the expression of NFAT2 was markedly increased in RTECs in the AKI-to-CKD transition. 11R-VIVIT administration significantly inhibited the nuclear translocation of NFAT2 in RTECs, decreased the levels of serum creatinine and blood urea nitrogen, and attenuated renal tubulointerstitial fibrosis but had no toxic side effects on the heart and liver. In addition, we showed that 11R-VIVIT administration alleviated RTEC apoptosis after Bi-IRI. Consistently, preapplication of 11R-VIVIT (100"‰nM) and transfection with NFAT2-targeted siRNA markedly suppressed TGFÎ²-induced HK-2 cell apoptosis in vitro. In conclusion, 11R-VIVIT administration inhibits IRI-induced NFAT2 activation and prevents AKI-to-CKD progression. Inhibiting NFAT2 may be a promising new therapeutic strategy for preventing renal fibrosis after IR-AKI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

