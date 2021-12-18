Adams Twp. Slope Ordinance being revised

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials say a computer issue that affected employees from several state agencies from accessing their work computers has been fixed. Minnesota IT Services said Wednesday afternoon that the issue has been resolved and service has been restored. Earlier in the day, the agency said it was working with vendors to fix the computer problem. State departments and agencies affected by the issue included the Department of Human Services, MNsure, the Department of Corrections, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Administration, the Board of Water and Soil Resources, the Bureau of Mediation Services,...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO