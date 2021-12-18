ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams Twp. Slope Ordinance being revised

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 5 days ago

This is written in reference to the article regarding the Adams Township Slope Ordinance. It is important that your readers know this Slope Ordinance has been in the “revision” process since the Public Hearing...

www.butlereagle.com

Related
missionks.org

Sidewalk Shoveling Ordinance Reminder

To maintain walkability and safety in Mission in all types of weather, the Mission City Council passed a new ordinance [Municipal Code 220.370] in 2020 requiring property owners to clear all public sidewalks of snow and ice within 48 hours of a snowfall. Dumping snow into the street is prohibited.
Oconee Enterprise

Watkinsville OKs brewery ordinance

As societal attitudes toward responsible alcohol consumption have evolved, Watkinsville has allowed the sale of beer and wine, liquor by the drink and most recently adult beverages on Sunday. As of last Wednesday, entrepreneurs wishing to start a brewery can now come before the Watkinsville City Council to apply for...
WATKINSVILLE, GA
Itemlive.com

Lynn gets grant for industrial building study

LYNN — The Massachusetts Development Finance Agency (MassDevelopment) has awarded the city a $38,000 grant to study regional demand for industrial buildings, policy recommendations related to industrial development and zoning, The post Lynn gets grant for industrial building study appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
#The Planning Commission
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Eliminates Nepotism Policy

Butler Township no longer has a policy prohibiting the hiring of people related to those already functioning as employees or administrators with the township. During their meeting earlier this week, Commissioners officially repealed a nepotism policy that had been in place for many years. This policy had prohibited the employment...
BUTLER, PA
stclairsville.com

Ordinance Number 2021-43

ORDINANCE 2021-43 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE. NORMAL EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE CITY OF ST. CLAIRSVILLE, STATE OF OHIO, FOR THE PERIOD JANUARY 1, 2021 THROUGH. DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF...
OHIO STATE
phillyvoice.com

Victorian buildings in Roxborough get protection while Philadelphia Historical Commission considers designation

Philadelphia's plight to protect and preserve its historic buildings has gained support from residents in recent years, particularly as neighborhoods across the city experience significant changes to their landscape. Nearly every part of Philadelphia has had to grapple with the impacts of redevelopment and gentrification as communities shift and change,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Council discusses ordinance on UTVs

VIRGINIA — Virginia's city council discussed during its Monday night meeting a new ordinance governing the use and regulation of UTVs in city limits. The ordinance allows UTVs to cross any street in town that has a stop sign, crossing at a 90-degree angle. One resident who said they...
VIRGINIA, IL
newfreedomboro.org

Peddling & Soliciting Ordinance

During the December 13, 2021 Borough Council Meeting, Borough Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance amending the current peddling and soliciting ordinance. The amendment further regulates the registration process and restricts the term of peddling and soliciting within the Borough to a period not to exceed seven consecutive days.
NEW FREEDOM, PA
WCBD Count on 2

Goose Creek city leaders pass revised open carry ordinance

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek City Council on Tuesday voted in favor of an ordinance that would prohibit open carry during events held on city property. The city’s public information officer, Frank Johnson, said the second reading will happen Tuesday night. “It’s simply a continuation of a rule that was already on the […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Baton Rouge Business Report

Litter ordinance revision goes before Metro Council tonight

A revision to the current litter ordinance by Councilman Lamont Cole will go before the Metro Council at tonight’s meeting. The ordinance increases penalties across the parish for tossing litter from a vehicle. For a first offense, the penalty would jump to a $500 fine from $50, or to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
harrisondaily.com

Trash can ordinance revision moves forward

The Harrison City Council may pass the final amendment of the clean premises ordinance in December that requires people to move their trash and recycling containers back to their houses after trash …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Butler Eagle

County to vote on accepting $9.5 million settlement with opioid manufacturers

The Butler County commissioners on Wednesday will vote on the accepting $9.523 million from the state's proposed $1.07 billion settlement with several opioid manufacturers. The proposed settlement involves several, but not all, of the defendants in the national opioid class action proceedings. The defendants who are part of the proposed settlement with the state are McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

River House apartment contractor named

Bancroft Construction Co., Wilmington, is the contractor for the River House apartment project on the Wilmington Riverfront. River House is a two-phase development with 300 apartments units along the Christina River off A Street. Completion is slated for 2023. Phase 1 will include the construction of a six-story building as...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Minnesota

Computer Issue Affecting Minnesota State Workers Resolved

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials say a computer issue that affected employees from several state agencies from accessing their work computers has been fixed. Minnesota IT Services said Wednesday afternoon that the issue has been resolved and service has been restored. Earlier in the day, the agency said it was working with vendors to fix the computer problem. State departments and agencies affected by the issue included the Department of Human Services, MNsure, the Department of Corrections, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Administration, the Board of Water and Soil Resources, the Bureau of Mediation Services,...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Blade

High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to hear arguments on the Biden administration's vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, an announcement that comes amid rising coronavirus cases.
