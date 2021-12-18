ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarawak State election: Abang Jo wins in style in Gedong

By Bernama
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUCHING (Dec 18): Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari scored a resounding victory in the Sarawak State election on Saturday, sweeping the Gedong seat with a huge 3,607-vote majority win over his three challengers. The Gabungan...

theedgemarkets.com

Sarawak looking into right to have representative in IRB, says Abang Johari

KUCHING (Dec 21): The Sarawak government is looking into claiming the state's right to have a representative in the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) in order to get accurate figures of the nation's revenue, Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said on Tuesday (Dec 21). He said the Inter-Government...
ASIA
theedgemarkets.com

Abang Jo and GPS leave Opposition in tatters

KUCHING (Dec 18): With the “Sarawak First” mantra touted aloud across the political divide in the State’s polls, Sarawakian voters threw their support solidly behind Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), entrusting their faith in Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to continue his leadership of the State. It...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Local Opposition party stamps its mark in Sarawak State election

KUCHING (Dec 18): While peninsula-based political parties suffered heavy defeats in the 12th Sarawak State election, a new Sarawakian Opposition party stamped its mark by winning four seats. Helmed by the State’s former Second Minister of Finance Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh, Party Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) proved it has considerable...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Unofficial: GPS takes early lead in Sarawak State election

KUCHING (Dec 18): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has taken an early lead by winning three seats. At 6.24pm, Malaysiakini said GPS had picked up three seats. Earlier Bernama flashed that GPS had won the Belaga seat.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Sarawak polls: Abang Johari casts ballot in Satok

KUCHING (Dec 18): Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pictured) has cast his ballot for the 12th Sarawak state election at the Satok Sports Complex here on Saturday (Dec 18). Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman arrived at the polling centre with his wife Puan Sri Juma'ani Tun Tuanku...
ELECTIONS
theedgemarkets.com

Sarawak polls: List of 34 promises in GPS manifesto

KUCHING (Dec 8): Following is the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) manifesto containing 34 promises for the 12th Sarawak State Election that was launched by Chief Minister and GPS president Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Wednesday. GPS comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United...
POLITICS
