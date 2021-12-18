Sarawak State election: PAS fails again to win in Beting Maro

Denmark's parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who was convicted last week of violating migrants' rights by separating asylum-seeking couples. Following a lengthy debate, 98 members voted for her immediate expulsion and 18 against, making her the first parliamentarian to be kicked out in 30 years. Stojberg, who was handed a 60-day jail term by a special court last week though is unlikely to serve any time in prison, had to leave the chamber immediately, waving goodbye as she stepped away. "I would rather be voted out by my colleagues here in parliament for trying to protect some girls than voted out by the Danish people for turning a blind eye," she told reporters after exiting the chamber.

