Sarawak State election: PAS fails again to win in Beting Maro

By theedgemarkets.com
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

KUCHING (Dec 18): PAS' sole candidate in the Sarawak State election Mohammad Arifiriazul Paijo has...

www.theedgemarkets.com

theedgemarkets.com

Unofficial: GPS takes early lead in Sarawak State election

KUCHING (Dec 18): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has taken an early lead by winning three seats. At 6.24pm, Malaysiakini said GPS had picked up three seats. Earlier Bernama flashed that GPS had won the Belaga seat.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Local Opposition party stamps its mark in Sarawak State election

KUCHING (Dec 18): While peninsula-based political parties suffered heavy defeats in the 12th Sarawak State election, a new Sarawakian Opposition party stamped its mark by winning four seats. Helmed by the State’s former Second Minister of Finance Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh, Party Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) proved it has considerable...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Number of flood evacuees drops in Pahang, Selangor, Perak and Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): A total of 63,649 people were at 413 flood relief centres in seven states as of noon on Wednesday, with the number of evacuees dropping in Pahang, Selangor, Perak and Kelantan and remaining unchanged in Melaka and Terengganu. In PAHANG, State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported...
ENVIRONMENT
theedgemarkets.com

Don't be too legalistic, calculating in helping people — Reezal Merican

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): Don't be too legalistic and calculating in assisting people affected by floods, said Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican. “Whatever their concerns, it is the responsibility of the government through the Ministries to go down to the affected areas, see the...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Flood death toll in Selangor, Pahang rises to 33

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 22): The number of people who died in the massive floods in Selangor and Pahang has risen to 33 as of Wednesday, from Tuesday's 27. Selangor accounted for 24 of the deaths while nine fatalities were recorded in Pahang. Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said 14...
ENVIRONMENT
theedgemarkets.com

Judge orders Rosmah's graft trial to proceed despite yellow MySejahtera status

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): The High Court on Thursday (Dec 23) ordered Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's graft trial to proceed despite her yellow MySejahtera status, with several members of her household said to be positive with Covid-19. Her lawyer Datuk Jagjit Singh told Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan that his client's status was still yellow as was on Dec 8.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Judge dismisses impeachment against Rosmah

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): The High Court on Thursday (Dec 23) dismissed the prosecution's attempt to impeach Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor over her purportedly conflicting statements — which she gave to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in October 2018 and her testimony in the court in her solar hybrid graft trial.
WORLD
AFP

Danish parliament expels former migration minister

Denmark's parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who was convicted last week of violating migrants' rights by separating asylum-seeking couples. Following a lengthy debate, 98 members voted for her immediate expulsion and 18 against, making her the first parliamentarian to be kicked out in 30 years. Stojberg, who was handed a 60-day jail term by a special court last week though is unlikely to serve any time in prison, had to leave the chamber immediately, waving goodbye as she stepped away. "I would rather be voted out by my colleagues here in parliament for trying to protect some girls than voted out by the Danish people for turning a blind eye," she told reporters after exiting the chamber.
POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

Dec 3 to stay as Malaysia Batik Day, says Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 21): The date Dec 3, which has been declared as Malaysia Batik Day, will be maintained in an effort to strengthen the local batik craft industry and promote the use of Malaysian batik. Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the selection of...
ASIA
theedgemarkets.com

Frankly Speaking: Don’t derail 5G rollout

5G is here, with Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s Unifi Mobile and YTL Communications Bhd’s YES being the first two to offer it to end-users with compatible 5G devices in Putrajaya, Cyberjaya and parts of Kuala Lumpur from Dec 15. Yet, instead of being a landmark moment for Malaysia, the...
WORLD
Reuters

UK, U.S. and other nations express concern after Hong Kong elections

LONDON/SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand expressed grave concern over the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong in a joint statement issued on Monday following Legislative Council elections in the former British province. read more. "We, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada,...
POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

Limited fiscal space remains key challenge for Malaysia — World Bank

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 21): Limited fiscal space remains a key challenge for Malaysia in view of the rigid operating expenditures that are expected to take up two-thirds of federal government revenue next year, while the federal revenue is forecasted to continue in declining trends. World Bank country director for Brunei,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The government has agreed to allow the biggest superspreader event of the year to go ahead as usual

As a response to the rise of the Omicron variant, “keeping the data under constant review” is not exactly a call to arms. The prime minister and his cabinet held an emergency (virtual) cabinet meeting to discuss whether they should approve one of three packages of measures to slow the spread of the virus, reduce the jeopardy to the NHS, protect health and save lives – albeit mostly after Christmas Day. Yet they emerged with nothing.
POLITICS

