ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Meet President Joe Biden’s glamourous granddaughter Naomi – The 27-year-old is an Ivy school law graduate, loves helping others, calls her grandfather ‘Pops’, & has traveled the world with him.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Biden is the 27-year-old grand daughter of America’s 46th President Joe Biden. She is the oldest child of Joe’s son Hunter and has started garnering attention for all the right reasons. From her political views, her unflappable support for her pop, aka Joe Biden, her unwavering love for her family,...

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Joe Biden's dog Major has been GIVEN AWAY after being ousted from White House for biting Secret Service agent. President welcomed new German Shepherd pup Commander on Monday, and is planning to adopt a CAT next month

The White House welcomed a new puppy named Commander on Monday, but also admitted that President Joe Biden's rescue dog Major had been sent to a new home after a biting scandal. Major, who made history in January as the first rescue dog to come live at the executive mansion,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
luxurylaunches.com

After their first dog was given away for biting a Secret Service agent – President Joe Biden has warmly welcomed a new German Shephard puppy ‘Commander’. The Bidens will also adopt a cat next month.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have a new member in their family. The newest member is not a bonny baby, but a pure-bred German shepherd named ‘Commander.’ The latest occupant of the White House was introduced to the world by the President himself, who captioned the tweet, ‘Meet the newest Biden’ and posted a cute video of the pup playing with a tennis ball on the South Lawn of the White House. The clip also shows the Bidens walking him on a leash into the White House, feeding him a treat with Christmas decorations on display in the background.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Elite Daily

Jill & Joe Biden’s New Puppy Is The Best Christmas Surprise

Santa doesn’t skip the White House! With just a few days to go until Christmas, it looks like the president has gotten his gift early — a new puppy to add to the family. Who needs a white Christmas when you can have a fuzzy, yappy Christmas?. According...
PETS
luxurylaunches.com

Meet Joe Biden’s humble daughter Ashley – A lifelong public servant, she actively campaigned for her father, is a staunch animal rights activist & a terrific dancer.

Ashley Biden is a social worker, activist, philanthropist, and fashion designer and President Joe Biden’s family favorite. She can be described as a determined go-getter, with a yearning to bring about important social changes. The 39-year-old lets her work to do the talking and diligently avoids the spotlight. Having growing up in a political atmosphere she is very passionate about public service and helping people. Ashley Biden is made of many endearing qualities and we have here a peek into them:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Peter Neal
Person
Beau Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schooling#Business Insider
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Manchin whisperer reveals what really went wrong

STEVE CLEMONS, a good friend of Playbook, knows JOE MANCHIN as well as anyone in Washington. When Steve was recently honored by the French, Manchin was there to celebrate. When Manchin recently sat down with a group of Washington insiders for an off-the-record dinner in a private room at Cafe Milano, it was Steve who hosted it. At a recent soiree at the French ambassador’s residence, Clemons was the guy guiding the senator around the first floor of the Kalorama mansion and acting as a kind of gatekeeper for the dozens of revelers in black tie who wanted face time.
U.S. POLITICS
dornob.com

How Does Jill Biden’s Christmas Decor Measure Up to Melania’s?

This year, you won’t find any creepy skeletal branches or foreboding hallways full of blood red trees among the White House Christmas decorations. First Lady Jill Biden’s 2021 theme, titled “Gifts from the Heart,” is a lot more normal than anything we saw during the Trump administration, for better or worse. Some people might find themselves missing the drama and controversies of Melania Trump’s choices, while others might take the blandness of this year’s decor as a reassuring sign that everything in the White House is exactly as boring as we prefer it to be.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox29.com

Biden Thanksgiving menu released by White House

President Joe Biden and his family celebrated Thanksgiving with family while enjoying a traditional holiday menu. The Biden's Thanksgiving menu included thyme-Roasted turkey, "Grandma Jacobs' Savory Stuffing," classic turkey gravy, roasted kitchen garden vegetables, sweet potatoes, kale, button mushrooms, and cranberry relish on Thanksgiving Thursday. Deserts included apple pie, pumpkin pie, coconut cream pie, and chocolate chip ice cream.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy