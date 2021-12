In a year the value of the Turkish currency has lost half of its value compared to the US Dollar. The price of one US Dollar is on the rise. At least if you are trying to buy it with Turkish lira. The national Turkish currency is dropping its value in what seems to be a constant fall of the currency. Since the beginning of 2021, the value of the lira has been halved. So, when 1 US dollar costs 7.5 liras at the beginning of the year, it now costs around 15 liras.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO